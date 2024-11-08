As they would say on Jeopardy, who are Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

On the latest episode of Jeopardy, the game show seemingly shaded Kelce and Swift, who are fixtures of pop culture. The question asked, “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is hosted by this man who's maybe more famous as a BF than as a 3-time Super Bowl Champ.”

The answer to the Jeopardy question is obviously Travis Kelce, who the show was unafraid of name-dropping. While he certainly is famous for his relationship, Kelce is also a nine-time Pro Bowler and one of the top tight ends in the NFL.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship timeline

Kelce and Swift have been dating since September 2023. Speculation began after Kelce called out Swift on his New Heights podcast. He recalled seeing the Eras Tour and wanting to give her his phone number after the show.

However, she did not greet her VIP guests afterward. So, he resorted to the public call-out. And it worked out — she later showed up to the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears, which they won 41-10.

Throughout the rest of the year, she attended 12 more games, including their Super Bowl LVIII win. So far in 2024, Swift has attended all four of the Chiefs' home games this year.

In turn, Kelce has supported Swift when he can while she is on the Eras Tour. He was a fixture of her European leg of the tour, which primarily took place during his offseason.

During her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, Kelce joined her on stage as a background dancer. The iconic moment came when she was singing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Swift is in the home stretch of the Eras Tour, which will conclude on December 8, 2024. She has nine more shows to perform in Canada before it ends.

His Chiefs career

The “Guy on the Chiefs,” aka Travis Kelce, as Taylor Swift puts it, is one of the biggest names in the NFL. He played college football at Cincinnati before being drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

After an injury kept him out for most of his rookie season, Kelce has become one of the top tight ends in football. His first (of seven straight) 1,000-yard seasons came in 2016.

Once Patrick Mahomes took over as the quarterback of the Chiefs, his career only went up. His career high in single-season yards is 1,416 (2020), and touchdowns is 12 (2022).

While he started the 2023 NFL season slow, Kelce has picked it up in recent weeks. He is coming off his first 100-yard game of the year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. One week earlier, he caught his first touchdown pass of the season.

So far, he has 52 catches on the year for 435 yards and a touchdown. In order for the Chiefs to three-peat in the Super Bowl, they are going to need Kelce to continue to play at a high level.