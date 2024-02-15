Travis Kelce is taking on a new role amid taking the Kansas City Chiefs to victory at the Super Bowl LVIII.

The Super Bowl might have wrapped, but not Travis Kelce's next role. The Kansas City Chiefs star will be an executive producer on the upcoming film My Dead Friend Zoe. The film will a dark comedy starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Natalie Morales, Ed Harris and Morgan Freeman.

The film will debut at SXSW on March 9. According to Variety, the film will be financed by the Inflation Reduction Act, “the single largest investment in climate and energy in American history, enabling America to tackle the climate crisis, advancing environmental justice, securing America’s position as a world leader in domestic clean energy manufacturing and putting the United States on a pathway to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate goals, including a net-zero economy by 2050.”

The bill was passed in August 2022 and My Dead Friend Zoe cost less than $10 million to make.

“[Mike Field] and I wanted to branch out and we’ve been talking about [expanding] for years. And then Biden really incentivized it,” producer Ray Maiello says of Field who is also a producer on the film. “Biden saw that people can’t plan what their tax liabilities are going to be. People don’t want to take risks. And so he really opened it up with these federal tax credits and we’re combining that with Hollywood. That’s the idea.”

The trio will also be producing the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary King Pleasure using the same initiative. A release date for King Pleasure has not been released at this time.

Travis Kelce Teases Different Avenues After Football

Football fans don't you worry, the tight end has “no desire to stop [playing football] anytime soon,” he revealed in a press conference prior to the Chiefs' Super Bowl win. As the Chiefs took the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Kelce even teased of a three-peat. If the Chiefs were to win the Super Bowl again next year, it would be the first time in NFL history that they have made it to the Super Bowl in three consecutive years.

However, he did mention that he is trying to figure out his next move when retirement does happen in the future.

“That's the point of the offseason,” he said. “Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera.”

There is no mention of him having an acting role in either film.