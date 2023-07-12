In a recent social media exchange, rapper Russ took the opportunity to remind fans that he had performed at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt before Travis Scott. The reminder came after Travis Scott announced his upcoming performance at the iconic site in promotion of his new album, Utopia, XXL reports.

Responding to a news report that claimed Travis Scott would be the first rapper to perform at one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Russ called it out as false. The 30-year-old rapper asserted that he had already performed at the pyramids in October 2022, becoming the “first solo rapper” to do so. He retweeted a video of his concert at the historic site to emphasize his point.

blessed to be the first solo rapper to perform at the pyramids in Egypt 🇪🇬 pic.twitter.com/NSEQiYwFoR — SANTIAGO (@russdiemon) October 25, 2022

Russ's tweet, in which he urged the account to do their research, gained support from fans who praised him for being the true trendsetter. The rapper also mentioned his $12 vinyl sales, highlighting his individuality and unique accomplishments.

While Travis Scott has been busy promoting his highly anticipated album, Utopia, with billboards and a distinctive Utopia briefcase, Russ is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Santiago. Russ recently announced a listening party for Santiago in the California desert next month, drawing comparisons to Travis Scott's pyramids album premiere.

The subtle shade from Russ towards Travis Scott serves as a reminder of his own accomplishments and his position as a trailblazer in the industry. As fans eagerly anticipate the releases from both artists, it's clear that they each have their own unique contributions to the music world.