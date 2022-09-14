Trevor Bauer shares shocking video of accuser amid sexual assault suspension

A shocking video of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s sexual assault accuser emerged on Wednesday. The video was posted by a Twitter account with the username @just_krissy19. In the video, Bauer’s accuser is filming herself and the pitcher in bed together. Bauer, who looks to be asleep, is laying next to her. She concludes the video with a smile.

Trevor Bauer shared the clip to his Twitter account with a caption confirming the woman as his accuser.

This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain. https://t.co/k0jma3eqLP — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) September 14, 2022

“This was taken hours after I supposedly brutally assaulted this woman, when she claims she was terrified and desperate to get out of my house and in tremendous pain,” Bauer writes in the caption.

The Dodgers pitcher was previously handed a suspension by MLB. But he’s doing everything in his power to prove his innocence. He also filed a motion to dismiss a counterclaim on Tuesday.

“Yesterday I filed a motion to dismiss Lindsey Hill’s counterclaim in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Southern Division. You can read the response and view each of the four exhibits attached here”

Trevor Bauer’s lawyer’s responded to the counterclaim last month as well.

The woman claimed in her lawsuit that the incident has turned her life into “a nightmare by a powerful man who mercilessly battered her and counted on facing no consequences whatsoever for his despicable conduct.”

However, Trevor Bauer was not faced with criminal charges. The accuser has yet to respond to the video that was posted Wednesday.

We will continue to monitor updates on the situation as they are made available.