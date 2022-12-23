By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

In recent weeks, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars have found their footing. Lawrence has emerged into the star that many thought he would be and the offense has looked to be among the best in the NFL. Over the past four games, they have gone 3-1.

But even with their recent success, the Jaguars have still had consistent problems all season.

On the opening drive of the game, Trevor Lawrence fumbled the ball.

According to ESPN, this was the Jaguars fourth opening drive turnover of the season. They now have more opening drives with turnovers on the season, than drives that have ended in scoring.

Turnovers have plagued Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars all season. So far, through 14 games, Lawrence has thrown 7 interceptions. He has also fumbled the ball four times, leading to 11 total turnovers.

Excluding the turnovers, Trevor Lawrence has been a star this season. Through the air he has thrown for 3,520 yards and 24 touchdowns. On the ground he has added 239 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He is on course to set career highs across the board.

Heading into the fourth quarter of tonight’s matchup, Lawrence has put together another strong outing. While they lead the New York Jets 16-3. Lawrence has thrown for 239 yards while adding 51 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries.

At 6-8 on the season, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars are still looking to earn a playoff spot. If they can hold onto the lead over the Jets, they could be in prime position to earn a trip to the postseason.