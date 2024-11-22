Trillian Wood-Smith, better known as Trillian, is quickly making a name for himself in the music world. His newest single, “10 p.m. in Miami,” is turning heads, and he’s already gaining traction with a sound he describes as “Classy Fly.” But there’s more to Trillian than music he’s also a college student, entrepreneur, and the son of rap legend Busta Rhymes.

Growing up in a structured West Indian household in New York, Trillian lived a life rooted in tradition. Outside the home, though, his father’s fame as a global rap icon was inescapable. It wasn’t until a curious Google search that Trillian realized just how big of a star his dad really was. That revelation inspired him to create his own legacy, not as Busta Rhymes’ son, but as Trillian, an artist with his own vision.

Now 23, Trillian is thriving as a senior at Lincoln University, a historic HBCU in Pennsylvania, where he’s majoring in Mass Communications. This year, he also became a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., marking another milestone in his journey. But it’s his HBCU tour that has everyone talking.

The tour kicked off at Morgan State University on October 8th, then traveled to Howard University, and made its way through the Atlanta University Center (AUC), where he stopped at Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College. During each visit, Trillian blended performances with candid discussions about his experiences, offering advice to students while sharing his own journey of self-discovery and artistry.

The tour wrapped at North Carolina A&T State University, where Trillian sat down with WNAA 90.1 FM to reflect on how the HBCU experience has shaped him. He shared that HBCU culture helped him find his identity and build meaningful relationships with like-minded individuals. “It’s about more than just music,” Trillian said. “It’s about connecting with the culture that’s poured so much into me.”

In addition to his music, Trillian is building his brand with a clothing line and other business ventures in the works. As he balances his studies, his music career, and his entrepreneurial aspirations, one thing is clear: Trillian is determined to create a legacy that stands entirely on its own.