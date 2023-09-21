The Tulane football team has managed to begin the year 2-1 despite starting quarterback Michael Pratt missing the past two games with an injury. However, ahead of a Week 4 matchup with Nicholls, all signs point to Pratt being ready to go, as head coach Willie Fritz mentioned, per Tulane beat reporter Guerry Smith.

‘Tulane coach Willie Fritz says after practice Michael Pratt will start against Nicholls. His reasoning is simple: Pratt is healthy. Could have played v. USM but was not quite ready.'

Tulane getting Pratt back is a huge step in the right direction, and he was a massive reason why the Green Wave made the Cotton Bowl and ultimately knocked off the USC Trojans. Pratt finished the season with 2,776 yards and 25 touchdowns while throwing just five interceptions. He also added 395 yards and 10 scores on the ground, so the dual-threat signal-caller is a massive part of Tulane's success.

Pratt suffered the injury in the Week 1 win over South Alabama, and he posted a 14-of-15 line with 294 yards and four scores in the 37-17 victory. Then, he missed the game against Ole Miss and Southern Miss, although Fritz mentioned he could have gone against Southern Miss.

Now, Pratt is all set to play against Nicholls, and Tulane should enter as heavy favorites at home against the winless Colonels.

It's going to be an important tune-up game for Pratt and the Tulane football team, and after that, they begin AAC play with games against UAB, Memphis, and North Texas in the foreseeable future.