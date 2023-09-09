It's unknown if one of the starting quarterbacks will be able to play in one of the biggest matchups on the Week 2 college football schedule. Tulane football star Michael Pratt is a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup with Ole Miss, according to ESPN. Michael Pratt is expected to test his knee injury shortly before the Tulane football team takes on Ole Miss to see if he's able to give it a go, ESPN reports.

Pratt suffered the injury in the Tulane football team's Week 1 victory over South Alabama. Pratt was nearly perfect in the season opener. The Tulane quarterback completed 14 of his 15 pass attempts for 294 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Pratt also added 39 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Pratt has been limited in practice ahead of Saturday's tilt with Ole Miss. If he can't play, redshirt sophomore Kai Horton is expected to be under center for the Green Wave. Horton made his one career start for Tulane during the 2021 season.

The Tulane-Ole Miss game is one of the few Week 2 matchups that features a pair of ranked teams. Tulane is No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Poll. Ole Miss is No. 20 in the media poll. Ole Miss routed mercer 73-7 in their opener.

Pratt is in his fourth season as Tulane's quarterback. In the 2022 season, Pratt completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,010 yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions. The signal caller made significant progress compared to his first two years in college football.

Pratt is looking to throw for at least 20 touchdown passes in four straight years.