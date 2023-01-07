By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Notre Dame football managed to secure the talents of one of the best quarterbacks on the transfer portal this week in Sam Hartman, who left Wake Forest to join the Fighting Irish. That’s a massive addition to the program and head coach Marcus Freeman couldn’t be happier to welcome in the signal-caller who is looking to make a big impact before hopefully heading to the NFL.

Via On3 Sports:

“He was looking to get to an NFL-type system,” Freeman said. “A pro-style type of offense. That’s obviously what we have with coach [Tommy] Rees and our offensive system. I think it’s a win-win for everybody. I look forward to getting him here and seeing how he’ll fit into our offensive scheme and how we can tailor our scheme around our quarterbacks.”

Freeman also made it clear that a QB of the caliber of Sam Hartman will truly make everyone around him better:

“Having a quarterback like Sam Hartman in your program is going to elevate the play of everybody,” Freeman said. “The quarterback room, the wideouts — everyone on the team.”

Hartman balled out across the last two seasons with Wake Forest, throwing for a mind-boggling 7,929 yards and 77 touchdowns. Yes, that is not a typo. This kid can flat-out play. ND just needs a wide receiver or two to emerge as one of Hartman’s top weapons downfield. He loves the deep ball. Tobias Merriweather is one possibility, while Freeman also has four more WRs coming in for next season, who are all four-star recruits.

Exciting times are ahead for Fighting Irish football with Sam Hartman under center.