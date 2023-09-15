City of Beats, the rhythm-based isometric twin-stick shooter, is now also on the Nintendo Switch.

Originally released back in May, City of Beats is finally out on the Nintendo Switch. As a twin-stick shooter, the game feels right at home on Nintendo’s handheld hybrid console system. The game’s also great to play right before bed which will make you want to have your Switch on your nightstand.

Enter randomly-generated ruins in this rhythm-based world where everything drops to the beat of music. As a twin-stick shooter, players will have to get into the flow and unleash bullet hell on the rooftops of the City of Beats, blasting through legions of hostile robots. Don’t worry about collateral damage – it’s all androids here now, as humans have long been gone. So just blast away to the rhythm of the beat, dodge at the opportune moments, avoid traps, and conquer each level to your heart’s content.

With its rogue-lite nature, players will be able to embark on endless expeditions across procedurally-generated maps, making each playthrough unique. Mix and match different abilities and experiment with new builds every run, bringing in different damage modifiers or shield boosts at your every entry. You will also get to meet different NPCs as you explore the dungeons – and don’t worry! Not all denizens of the City of Beats are out to get you – some may turn out to be helpful, like repair bots and merchant bots.

City of Beats is also out now on PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It was developed by Torched Hill and published by Freedom Games.

