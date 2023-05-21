The Minnesota Twins (25-21) square off with the Los Angeles Angels (24-23) in a rubber match Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Angels prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Twins are batting .257 this series. Kyle Farmer is 5-9 in the two games played with three runs scored. Willi Castro and Joey Gallo have each gone yard during this series, as well. During the two games, the Twins have drawn 10 walks, so they have been patient at the plate. On the mound, the Twins have been solid. They have a 3.18 ERA with 21 strikeouts to just three walks in 17 innings pitched.

The Angels have been getting the most production from Hunter Renfroe. He is 5-8 with two runs scored on the series. Mickey Moniak has two extra base hits in the two games and Shohei Ohtani has hit the only home run for the Angels. As a team, Los Angeles is batting .269 in the series. On the mound, the Angels have struck out 23 batters in 18 innings pitched. They have given up 10 earned runs, so they do need a better start in this game.

Pablo Lopez will get the start against Shohei Ohtani in this game.

Here are the Twins-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Angels Odds

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-160)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 8 (+100)

Under: 8 (-122)

How To Watch Twins vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports West

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:07 PM ET/1:07 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Ohtani has a 5.68 ERA in the month of May. He has not been his best self as he has given up 12 runs in 19 innings pitched. In his three starts in the May, Ohtani has allowed six home runs, too. He is leaving pitches over the plate lately and teams are taking advantage. The Twins need to capitalize on the mistakes made by Ohtani in this game if they want to keep themselves within striking distance.

Lopez is good despite his numbers. He has only allowed 44 hits in 54 innings while striking out 66. Lopez has just a 1.07 WHIP in his nine starts, so he does a good job keeping batters off base. He will need to pitch his best game if the Twins want to win the game.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have a chance to win any game that Ohtani pitches. Ohtani has thrown 56 innings this season and given up just 26 hits. He has also struck out 71 batters on the year. Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in baseball and the Angels have won seven of the nine starts from Ohtani. As long as Ohtani pitches as he has all season in this game, the Angels should cover this spread.

At the plate, the Angels have three players with 10 or more home runs. Pablo Lopez has given up six home runs in his past four starts. He has been prone to the long ball lately, and the Angels have some serious pop. If the Angels can hit one or two balls over the fence in this game, they will cover the spread.

Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick

This game should be a good one between two solid pitchers. However, whenever Ohtani is on the mound, the Angels are a threat to cover the spread. Take Los Angeles in this game.

Final Twins-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5 (+132), Under 8 (-122)