Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito did their own personal little reboot of their popular pairing from the movie Twins for a pre-recorded message to kick off the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, aka “nerd prom”, on Saturday night.

In the pre-taped video, Schwarzenegger is seen presumably in his home office in Los Angeles, delivering a heartfelt message to the press. “Now, I didn’t come here to roast anybody or to make jokes or anything like that,” begins Schwarzenegger. “I just wanted to say thank you, thank you, thank you to all of you guys here today. Because our country would not be the shining beacon of freedom that welcomes people like me without the free press, let’s be honest about that.”

After his opening remarks, the video cuts to Schwarzenegger with his good friend Danny DeVito, along with two of Schwarzenegger’s pets, a donkey and pony. Schwarzenegger explains, “I’m very proud of all of you, and it’s not just me. It’s also Lulu [donkey] and Whiskey [pony] and my twin brother Danny DeVito. We’re all proud of you.”

DeVito brings some laughs when he offers the pony a cracker, then immediately worries “Yeah, I come over here, I’m gonna get bit by a horse.” He then warns the donkey, busy nibbling from his hand, “Okay that’s the finger! Ow!” to which Schwarzenegger laughs and applauds the donkey,”Good girl! Good girl!”

DeVito and Schwarzenegger have been friends ever since starring together in the hit comedy Twins in 1988. They have also co-starred together in The Last Action Hero in 1993 and Junior in 1994. In addition, Schwarzenegger made a recent cameo on DeVito’s Disney+ animated series Little Demon.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is also the former governor of California, concludes the video by tossing to White House Correspondents’ Association President Tamara Keith, who began the evening’s live festivities at the Washington Hilton.