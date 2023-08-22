The Minnesota Twins are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers for a quick two game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

These two teams played back in June, and the Twins took both games of that series in Minnesota. In those two games, the Twins recorded 17 total hits, and 11 runs. Edouard Julien led the team with three hits, and two runs scored. Kyle Farmer, Carlos Correa, and Michael Taylor hit home runs in the game. On the mound, both starting pitchers registered a quality start. They allowed just seven earned runs, and struck out 26 batters while walking only two.

The Brewers had 16 hits in the two games played. Christian Yelich had five hits in the two games. One of those hits was a home run while Brian Anderson also homered in the series. In total, the Brewers had six extra base hits, and seven runs scored. On the mound, Milwaukee struck out 18 batters, but they walked 10. Corbin Burnes recorded a quality start.

Bailey Ober will be be the starting pitcher for the Twins. Wade Miley will take the ball for the Brewers.

Here are the Twins-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Brewers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Twins vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Bailey Ober has already started against the Brewers this season. In that game, the Twins won 4-2 thanks to Ober's fantastic performance. He went six innings, allowed six hits, two runs, and struck out seven. Ober will need to have this same kind of performance if the Twins want to cover the spread. Minnesota is not the best offensive team, so Ober needs to pitch well. If Ober can go another six or seven strong in this game, the Twins will cover the spread with ease.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Wade Miley is having a good season for the Brewers. He has a 3.05 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and opponents are batting just .234 off him this season. His numbers at home and on the road are pretty similar, so there is nothing to sway a bet there. However, since coming back from injury, Miley has been throwing the ball well. He has thrown 15 innings in three starts, given up 12 hits, and he has a 3.00 ERA. He has had good starts against the Washington Nationals, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Twins are worse than all of those teams at the plate, so Miley will have a good matchup in this one. If he can go deep into this game, the Brewers will cover the spread.

Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. It is a battle of both first place teams in the Central divisions. When it comes down to it, I think this game should be very close. Both pitchers are capable of having good games. Both teams have played some solid baseball throughout the season. With that said, I will take the underdog in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-178), Under 8 (-102)