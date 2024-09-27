The ability to play multiple positions is a skill that can keep a player around baseball for a long time. It also makes them quite valuable if they can perform at a high level in several positions. Perhaps no player embodies that better than Minnesota Twins utility player Willi Castro.

Castro made MLB history last Sunday when he started at third base for the Twins in the second game of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. Castro is the first player to appear in at least 25 games at five different positions, per the Twins broadcast.

Thanks to his versatility, Castro has played in all but three games this season. He's appeared in 56 games at shortstop, 40 at second base, 32 in left field, 30 in center field, and 27 at third base, logging at least 200 innings at three.

Castro was a first-time MLB All-Star after he posted solid numbers in the first half. Those included 90 hits, 22 doubles and a .774 OPS. For the season, Castro has a .248/.333/.388/.721 slash line with 31 doubles, 12 home runs, 60 RBIs and 89 runs scored, all career-highs for the sixth-year Twin.

It's not always easy for a player to maintain even decent numbers while playing all over the diamond. Willi Castro has done more than that while scattering his skills across more than half the positions on the field. He's even taken the mound, tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He does not have a strikeout in five career pitching appearances.

Twins collapse nearly complete after disaster September

Twins fans are having a hard time wrapping their heads around Minnesota's end to the season, one that will likely not include a trip to the playoffs. The Twins need to sweep the Baltimore Orioles and hope the Kansas City Royals or Detroit Tigers get swept this weekend. That is the only possible scenario the Twins clinch a playoff berth.

It seemed inevitable that they would just six weeks ago. Injuries hurt the Twins but it's still tough to fathom how bad they've been since mid-August. Minnesota has only one series win in September and two across its last 11. The Twins were in a playoff position every day for over three months. Their season is probably ending before October.

Minnesota is reeling. Much of its offense, including Willi Castro, has gone cold this month. You can't win ballgames if you don’t score runs. The Twins were held to two or fewer runs in 12 of their last 27 games.

It has raised questions about manager Rocco Baldelli's job status for 2025. More than anything, though, it's on the players. A lack of execution and adjustments led to a major slump at the worst time for the Twins lineup.

It's tough for the Twins to find a silver lining this season. They entered the defending AL Central champs and were the favorite to repeat. Instead, they'll miss the playoffs entirely.