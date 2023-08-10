The Minnesota Twins look like they are on their way to winning the American League Central, but shortstop Carlos Correa is in the midst of the worst season in his career. Correa said he is working to fix his struggles now, rather than having the mindset of bouncing back next season.

“I've been struggling all year. That's no secret,” Carlos Correa said, via Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic. “I'm not going to put my head down and give up and just say, ‘Ah, I'll come back next year and I'll do it for the next five or so years.' For me, I'm not thinking about, ‘I've still got five more years to put up numbers.' I'm thinking, ‘Figure it out right now and put in the work every single day.'”

Correa is batting .227 with a .300 on-base percentage and 14 home runs this season, and he is on track for his lowest season when it comes to wins above replacement in his career, outside of the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, according to Fangraphs.

The Twins are currently 60-56, and 4.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. Minnesota has done enough to get by at this point, but after giving Correa a big contract, they need him to perform like the player he was last year and when he was with the Astros.

If Correa does regain form from last year and from his days with the Astros, the Twins will not only have a great chance of beating the Guardians in the division, but could go from a playoff team to a team that has a chance to make some noise in October.