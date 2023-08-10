The Minnesota Twins are on the road to take on the Detroit Tigers for the final game of a four game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Minnesota is in first place in the AL Central. They lead by 4.5 games, and it looks like they will quickly pull away with the division as the season winds down. They are the only team above .500 in the AL Central. However, they have lost their last two games. The Twins need a win in this one if they want to widen the gap between them and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Tigers are surprisingly in third place in the AL Central. They do not really have a chance at making the playoffs, but they can finish the last few months strongly. athey are leading the season series with the Twins 6-4, so a win in this game would give them the definitive season series win, no matter what happens in the last two games of the year.

The Twins will have Kenta Maeda on the mound for this game. Detroit will start Reese Olson.

Here are the Twins-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+106)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Twins vs. Tigers

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Maeda has already seen the Tigers this season in Detroit. In that game, Maeda had one of his better outings of the season. He went five scoreless innings, allowed just three hits, and struck out eight batters. Another game like that will help the Twins cover the spread with ease. It is not surprising that Maeda shut down the Tigers in his last outing, though. Maeda is much better when pitching on the road this season. His ERA is over two runs better, his K/9 is better, and opponents hit just .205 off him. With the Tigers offense not being great, the Twins should be able to salvage a series split with Maeda on the mound.

One thing to keep in mind is that Maeda's numbers are a little bit skewed. He allowed 10 runs in three innings against the New York Yankees back in April. If you take away that outing, Maeda would have an ERA under 3.00. Do not pay too much attention to his total oBA, ERA, and WHIP. Besides that outing, Maeda is having a very good season.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Reese Olson already has a home start against the Twins this season. That start was back in June, but it was a good start. Olson threw 5 1/3 innings, allowed just one run on four hits, and struck out nine in the win for Detroit. That was one of his best starts of the season, and his season high in strikeouts. If he can have another start like that, the Tigers will cover the spread.

Olson striking out nine against the Twins is not a big surprise. Minnesota strikes out the most in the MLB. Olson should be able to have another big strikeout game in this one. If Olson does have another big strikeout game, the Tigers will cover the spread.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Looking at the matchup, I lean towards the Twins. The Tigers are playing well this series, but Maeda is having a great season. I will take the Twins to cover the spread and win this game.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+106), Under 8.5 (-105)