The Milwaukee Brewers finish their two-game series with the Minnesota Twins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Brewers prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Twins enter the game on Tuesday at 2-1 on the year, beating the Royals twice. Meanwhile, the Brewers are 3-0 entering the game on Tuesday. They are coming in off a sweep of the Mets. In the game on Tuesday, the Twins will be sending Louie Varland to the mound, while the Brewers will be sending Jakob Junis to the mound in game one of this quick two-game series.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Twins-Brewers Odds
Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+152)
Moneyline: -108
Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline: -108
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Twins vs. Brewers
Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT
TV: ESPN+/MLB.TV
Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Twins game with the Brewers on April 2nd.
The Twins will be sending Chris Paddack to the mount to make the start in this game. He will be making his first start of the year in this game. In his past two seasons with the wins, he has made just eight appearances and five starts, going 2-2 overall. Current members of the Brewers have just ten career at-bats against Paddack. Rhy Hoskins is 0-6 with two strikeouts, while Willy Adames and Christian Yelich are both 0-2.
The Twins did not hit Wonderful in the first three games of the year. They scored just nine runs, which is 28th in the majors already. They also hit just .210 at the plate, while having a .316 on-base percentage and a .310 slugging percentage. Royce Lewis did start the season strong, going 2-2 with a home run, but now is on the IL. Byron Buxton was the best player for the Twins over the weekend. He went just 3-10 over the weekend, but with a walk and two doubles, he had a .300 average and a .417 OBP, plus his .917 OPS. Buxton also scored once and drove in three runs.
The only other player to drive in multiple runs in the series was Carlos Correa. Correa went just 3-11 with a walk and a strikeout in the series but did drive in two. He did not score in the series though. The major issue for the Twins over the weekend was not just hitting. They struck out a lot as well. The Twins struck out 30 times in just 100 at-bats. Further, the Twins took 29 at-bats with runners in scoring position. They hit just .172 in the series, with nine strikeouts. Further, they have just three extra-base hits in those situations, which resulted in five of the runs with runners in scoring position.
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the Brewers game with the Twins on April 2nd.
Joe Ross will be making the start for the Brewers in this one. Joe Ross will be making his first appearance in the majors since 2021 with the Washington Nationals. He underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2022, before pitching in the minors for the Giants farm system in 2023. Current members of the Twins have ten at-bats against Ross all time. They are a combined 2-10 against him, with Carlos Correa and Kyle Farmer each having a hit. The hit by Correa was a home run though that drove in two runs.
The Brewers hit well in their first series of the year. On the season they are top 15 in the majors in runs scored, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Jackson Chourio has already been a major part of the lineup. He went 5-112 on the series, with a double and two RBIs. Further, he walked once and stole a base. The best hitting over the weekend was Christian Yelich though. He hit .455 over the weekend with an on-base percentage of .538. Further. Yelich hit a home run, scored three times, drove in two, and stole two bases.
Brice Turang also hit well. He went 5-11 over the weekend, with a double and two runs scored. Tuang did not drive any runs in, but he did steal four bases over the weekend. The major guy driving in runs was Rhys Hoskins. He drove in four turns over the weekend, while going 3-11 with two walks and a home run.
Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick
The Brewers sending Joe Ross to the mound will have some non-predictable results. Ross has not pitched in a major league game since his injury in August of 2021. It has been nearly three years since that game. He did pitch in some minor league games, but he struggled. Meanwhile, Chris Paddack has not had a ton of experience either. Both the offensive units can put up runs,and with questionable pitching, the best play in this game is on the total.
Final Twins-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-115)