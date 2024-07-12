A tantalizing inter-league showdown will soon be in the works when the Minnesota Twins clash with the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Giants prediction and pick.

Twins-Giants Projected Starters

Joe Ryan vs. Kyle Harrison

Joe Ryan (6-5) with a 3.29 ERA, 118 strikeouts, and a 0.97 WHIP in 109.1 innings.

Last Start: 5.2 innings, five hits, three earned runs, and eight strikeouts in the 9-3 win over the Houston Astros.

2024 Road Splits: (2-2) with a 2.78 ERA, 60 K's, 17 earned runs in 55.0 innings.

Kyle Harrison (4-4) with a 4.24 ERA, 70 K's, 1.38 WHIP in 80.2 innings.

Last Start: 3.1 innings, four hits, four earned runs, four walks, two K's in the 5-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians.

2024 Home Splits: (1-1) with a 4.10 ERA, 37 K's in 37.1 innings.

MLB Odds: Twins-Giants Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -148

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 7.5 (-114)

Under: 7.5 (-106)

How to Watch Twins vs. Giants

Time: 10:15 ET/7:15 PT

TV: MLB.TV

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Entering play with a steady 53-40 which trials the Cleveland Guardians by 4.5 games in the NL Central Division Standings, it is the Twins who have recorded an 8-3 record in their previous 11 games. With a stellar 26-22 record away from home, can Minnesota play the role of spoiler out on the Golden Coast?

Not only are they one of baseball's hottest teams, but they also have no quit in them. No matter the score, it is Minnesota that often packs an all-around punch that is difficult for opposing teams to recover from.

On paper, the Twins are known for a high-octane offense that can inflict a hefty amount of damage in the blink of an eye. Indeed, don't be overly alarmed if the Twins punish Giants pitching en route to a spread-covering win. Whether it's Carlos Correa leading the club with a .310 batting average or catcher Ryan Jeffers providing some unexpected pop in his bat with a team-high 12 homers, there are plenty of names to go around that could end up striking fear into the hearts of San Francisco's arms.

Despite not being a dominant team from the pitching mound, the Twins are certainly capable of stringing together scoreless innings when called upon. In fact, Minnesota has surrendered three runs or less in four of their last five games and could be embarking on a hot streak from the pitching rubber. As it stands, Minnesota bettors will be placing wagers on the Twins due to their extremely formidable offensive prowess, but don't sleep on starter Joe Ryan and the rest of this pitching staff to get the job done.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The first half of the season has been far from perfect for the Giants, but there is still plenty of games remaining where San Francisco can possibly gain some ground. As of late, the Giants have been struggling against American League foes with series defeats versus the Guardians and the Toronto Blue Jays. With the All-Star Break quickly approaching, will San Fran be able to garner some much-needed positive momentum?

Butting heads with a red-hot team like the Twins will prove to be no easy task, but the Giants have no other choice. With each passing day, San Francisco finds themselves getting lost in the playoff race out in the National League.

Fortunately, the Giants can gain some steam with a hard-fought win against a stellar Twins crew. In order to pull off the feat, increasing the patience within at-bats could be vital in San Fran's chances to give the home crowd something to smile about. Over the course of the team's past ten games, it is the Giants who are only hitting .235 collectively. Simply put, this is not going to cut it. Yes, the Giants may be a middle-of-the-pack hitting team with the 14th-highest scoring offense in all of baseball, but drawing walks and causing chaos on the base paths will be a couple of ways that San Francisco can overwhelm Minnesota.

If all else fails, it'll be important to keep tabs on center-fielder Heliot Ramos who has seemingly come out of nowhere with the bat in his hands. With an active seven-game hitting steak next to his name, Ramos could be the hero that San Francisco desperately needs in this one. Not to mention, but the 24-year-old from Puerto Rico already leads the team statistically in home runs (14) and runs batted in (45).

Final Twins-Giants Prediction & Pick

In the beautiful Oracle Park, baseball and betting fans alike should be in store for an entertaining thriller. Not only are both sides trying to head into the break with the utmost confidence, but this is a rare treat for fans of each side since the Twins and Giants don't often meet on the baseball diamond. If you're in the mood to put some cold, hard cash in your pocket, then side with the Twins to handle business out on the road.

Final Twins-Giants Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+118)