The Minnesota Twins are on the road to take on the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Twins-Guardians Projected Starters

Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Joey Cantillo

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-5) with a 4.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 128 innings pitched, 109K/46BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cincinnati Reds: Loss, 3 innings, 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 14 starts, 4.25 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 65.2 innings pitched, 49K/22BB, .263 oBA

Joey Cantillo (2-3) with a 4.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 30.2 innings pitched, 31K/10BB, .228 oBA

Last Start: vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Win, 5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 3 games, 2 starts, 2.53 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 10.2 innings pitched, 11K/1BB, .225 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Guardians Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -108

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Twins vs. Guardians

Time: 1:10 PM ET/10:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Simeon Woods Richardson is having a decent season. He has pitched twice against the first-place Guardians, as well. In those two games, Woods Richardson has pitched very well. He has combined for 12.1 innings pitched, eight hits allowed, nine strikeouts to zero walks, and he has a 2.19 ERA. The right-hander has been able to shut down this Guardians offense with one of those games being at Progressive Field. If Woods Richardson can have another good start against the Guardians, the Twins will at least have a chance to win the game.

Minnesota faced Cantillo back in August. They were able to get to him a little bit in that game. Minnesota handed him the loss after scoring three runs on five hits, which included two home runs. The Twins have to have that same type of success if they want to win this game. Minnesota needs to barrel a few balls, and possibly have a few leave the yard. They are seventh in the MLB in slugging percentage, and they are third in the MLB in fly ball percentage. If they can barrel a few in the air, it will leave the yard.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cantillo had an ERA over 7.00 heading into the month of September. However, it seems as if he has finally found his stride on the big league mound. In his last two starts, Cantillo has thrown 12 innings, allowed just five hits, struck out 16, and walked only one batter. In those two starts, Cantillo has also allowed just one run. That is the type of pitcher the Guardians know him to be, and that is what he needs to do in this game. If Cantillo can continue his hot stretch, the Guardians are going to win this game.

Cleveland just needs to keep this game close. With Cantillo on the mound, they might need to score a few more runs, but they do not need to have an outburst. Their bullpen will do enough to win the game if Cantillo can get leave the game with the lead. The Guardians have the best bullpen in baseball, which is anchored by Emmanuel Clase. Anytime he takes the mound in the ninth, it is almost a guaranteed save and win for the Guardians. As long as the Guardians enter the late innings with the lead, they are going to win.

Final Twins-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Cantillo is pitching well, and the Guardians have the best bullpen. They just have to get to Woods Richardson, which is something I think they will do. I will take the Guardians to win this game.

Final Twins-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (-108)