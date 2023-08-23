Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz is praising his new quarterback, CJ Stroud. Schultz signed with the Texans in the offseason after spending his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

During a locker room interview, Schultz mentioned two things in particular that will make the rookie Stroud successful as he begins his NFL career.

“I mean number one is a good arm. Number two is a good head. I mean, he's a smart decision maker. In the deep ball throws, he throws a lot of really, really accurate deep balls in my opinion. At the end of the day, he has the tools to put everyone in the right spot, as just a leadership guy,” via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Schultz has also been impressed with how quickly Stroud has improved leading the huddle.

“As of late, it's come along. It's your first time as rookie, it's gonna kind of be hard to hear the play, spit it out correctly, make the break, get to the line … there's a lot of mechanics that go into that stuff. Lately I think it's been clicking for him.”

The Texans added Dalton Schultz in the offseason which will add a reliable veteran tight end for their young rookie quarterback. Houston took Stroud second overall out of Ohio State after the Carolina Panthers passed on him for Bryce Young. At Ohio State, Stroud showcased his good arm as he threw 85 touchdowns to just 12 touchdowns in two seasons for the Buckeyes.

In two preseason games so far, Stroud had a shaky debut after he completed 9-of-14 passes for 73 yards and one interception.