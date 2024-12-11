Tyler Van Dyke is back in the transfer portal yet again after he recently spent a stint at Wisconsin, following the beginning of his career with the Miami Hurricanes.

Tyler Van Dyke's career has been shrouded unfortunately in injury, not allowing him to capitalize on some of the high points that he has had. Some may even argue that the reason for some of Van Dyke's poor play was not necessarily because of bad decision-making and things of that nature on a regular basis, but more because of the fact his mechanics and throwing motion were off. In his only year in Madison, Van Dyke suffered a season-ending knee injury in the beginning of September.

Back to Van Dyke's high points — there may be a lot of valleys that Van Dyke has become more known for than anything, but the mountains have certainly existed. Going back through history, it was not long after Van Dyke took over as the starting quarterback for Miami for D'Eriq King that some were already starting to tout him as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

Even with some of the struggles involved, he showed exactly why that was during his 2021 season at Miami.

He threw 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions in his most storied season as the leader of the Hurricanes offense and had some other points where he expounded upon that afterward, but it was muddled with ups and downs due to poor play and ailments. He ultimately made the decision to transfer to Wisconsin

He finished out his time with the Badgers with a total of three games played as he completed 43 of his 68 passing attempts for 422 yards with two total touchdowns.

In his career, he currently tallies 7,891 career passing yards and 55 career touchdown passes in his time at Miami and Wisconsin. He'll have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

So where could Tyler Van Dyke transfer next? There was a time when many expected that to be Alabama, but the Crimson Tide do not seem like the most viable option with the current circumstances, even with a lot of speculation. Here's a look at three options that could make sense.

Could Tyler Van Dyke go to Notre Dame?

Riley Leonard didn't get off to the greatest start at Notre Dame, but he picked things back up and now appears to be on a strong trajectory, which could continue into the NFL if he opts to do so immediately. Of course, the Irish will have to choose his replacement next. Could kicking the tires on a player like Van Dyke fit the bill here?

If Van Dyke can stay healthy, he could experience a huge resurgence (especially on the NFL Draft front) with an opportunity on the level that the Fighting Irish are on right now. Whether or not he is of interest over the backup options and other potential transfer options remains to be seen. It has been said that Notre Dame football has no intention of looking to the portal for quarterbacks, but similar things have been said with stranger things following those statements.

Mississippi State

The Bulldogs are down a quarterback to the transfer portal in Michael Van Buren Jr., though they are retaining former Baylor Bears transfer Blake Shapen. Despite being sidelined for the better part of the season due to injury, he did make a strong case to be the Bulldogs' stable starting quarterback. He appeared to transition well to Starkville, and the stat line he held was nothing to scoff at — Shapen played in four games in 2024 with the Bulldogs, completing 74 of his 108 passing attempts for 974 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. He also garnered a couple of scores on the ground.

So, why would Mississippi State still potentially want to turn to a transfer signal-caller? The Bulldogs may simply not be sold on what they have or want to provide more competition and depth. That is something they have made quite clear with it being known that they have been among the teams in talks with Oklahoma transfer quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Tulane

The Green Wave has not been quite the same at quarterback since Michael Pratt, who was “the guy” made his journey on to the NFL. And to expound upon that, Tulane just lost starting quarterback Darian Mensah to the transfer portal, who recently found his new home with the Duke Blue Devils. With all of the tumult and overall lack of talent the Green Wave have had at the position, a veteran presence like Van Dyke who has had such large success in the past could be a valued addition.

The AAC would also present a lower bar of competition to face for Van Dyke, which could give him the ability to meet expectations without such a tremendous amount of pressure as the other conferences he has played in have presented.