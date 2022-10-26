Following a tight Week 7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins season is back on track with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa again under center. However, for one player, this recent success is unsatisfactory. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday that simply reads, “I will be better.”

Frankly, it is difficult to imagine how exactly Hill plans on being “better,” considering he leads the NFL in receptions (57) and receiving yards (773) so far in 2022, per Pro Football Reference. Regardless, this sentiment from the former Pro Bowl speedster should inspire team fans as the Dolphins continue to build off of their 4-3 record.

Many of the team’s struggles this season trace back to Tagovailoa’s health woes. After suffering a head injury in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, the former Alabama gunslinger started again in Week 4 less than a week later. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa eventually hurt his head again after being slammed to the ground, resulting in a scary exit from the game. In the time since, the NFL has made significant league-wide changes to its concussion protocol in response to the situation.

Next on the Dolphins’ schedule is a Week 8 matchup against the 1-5 Detroit Lions, a defense that allowed the sixteenth-most passing yards to opposing offenses in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. Several questions hang in the balance for this football team. Will the Tyreek Hill tweet come to fruition against the Lions? Can the Dolphins battle back from third place in the AFC East and reach the playoffs in head coach Mike McDaniel’s first year? Only time will tell.