By Joe Fragano · 2 min read

Week 14 was a tough one for the Dallas Cowboys from an injury standpoint, but the offense could be getting one of their franchise cornerstones back for a Week 15 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jerry Jones appeared on his regular interview with DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday where the smattering of injuries sustained by the Cowboys recently was a topic of discussion. The conversation shifted to Tyron Smith and his protective availability as he nears a return from a preseason knee and hamstring injury to his left leg. Jones was optimistic about the veteran left tackle’s chances to get on the field as soon as possible.

“As I see it right now, he’ll be playing Sunday,” Jones said about Smith.

The return of Smith could not come at a better time for the Cowboys. Terence Steele tore his ACL on Sunday against the Texans, requiring the Cowboys to do some shuffling on the offensive line. It is unlikely that Tyron Smith takes snaps anywhere other than his usual left tackle position, which would mean that Tyler Smith slides back over to left guard with Connor McGovern. Josh Ball is the team’s first backup at right tackle to replace Steele, but Jason Peters should see some run at that position as well just like he did against Houston during Dallas’ game-winning drive down the field.

Jones has already told reporters what a boost he believes Tyron Smith is to the Cowboys.

“I can’t think of any single thing that could help a football team more than to have Tyron Smith come in at left tackle,” Jones told ESPN’s Ed Werder after Dallas’ Week 13 win over Indianapolis. “I really can’t. So right there is the biggest lift that you could draw up for the Cowboys without exception.”