It’s a beautiful day for longtime rockers U2 and its fans, as the band has just announced additional show dates for their much-anticipated residency to open Las Vegas’ newest music club Sphere, according to Rolling Stone. The superstar Irish rock band will debut its Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Las Vegas residency on September 29, with additional shows on Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, 7, and 8. Now a total of fifteen more shows will follow in an effort to meet ticket demands on Oct. 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, and 25, and Dec. 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16.

It’s hard to tell which has more buzz — news of U2’s Las Vegas residency or the venue itself. Sphere, which has been under construction for the past five years and reportedly has cost more than $2 billion to build, is calling itself the “world’s largest spherical structure.” The music club will be 516 feet wide, 366 feet tall, and can seat 17,600 people.

Its list of amenities sound like something that Bill Hader‘s SNL character Stefon would describe: this club has everything… the highest-resolution LED screen in the world, 10,000 vibrating “immersive seats,” environmental effects like temperature control and cool breezes, and 164,000 speakers.

The chance to open a unique venue like this seems to be what drew in U2, which has a history of experimentation and boundary-pushing in its concert tours. As guitartist The Edge put it to Rolling Stone: “We will be able to deliver the audio that we want people to hear without any interference from the acoustics of the building. It’s just an amazing playpen for us.”

He also added, “It’s a new genre of immersive experience, almost like a new art form. The fun part for us is this phase we’re in now, where we’re trying to dream up what we will be doing with this technology. It’s just pure imagination.”

Achtung Baby was one of U2’s seminal albums, released in 1991, and the Las Vegas show will feature a complete live performance of the LP, along with other popular songs by the band. It seems a pretty safe bet that between the legendary band and state-of-the-art venue, the show will be sure to entertain.