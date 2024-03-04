During U2‘s final Sphere show, Bono dedicated “All I Want Is You” to Jill Biden. He also sang a snippet of Coldplay‘s “Yellow” during the song.
All I Want Is U2, Jill Biden, and Coldplay
As Bono was introducing “All I Want Is You,” the inaugural song during the turntable acoustic set, he shouted out the women in his life (as captured by Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter.
SOME NEWS: Bono takes U2 on a break from Achtung Baby to perform “All I Want is You” and dedicates song to all women in world, on their crew, women experiencing hardship in world. Then he dedicates it to special guest in Sphere audience…”your First Lady, Jill Biden.” pic.twitter.com/CF4nGlYmYV
“Tonight, I want to dedicate it [“All I Want Is You”] to all the great women in our lives,” Bono said. “Our partners, our mothers, our daughters — all the women on the U2 crew, all the great women in our audience that we feel we know, and all the great women in parts of the world going through circumstances we could never know.
“And one woman in particular who's with us tonight, she's a teacher, she's your First Lady, so this is for Jill Biden,” he continued.
Bono’s snippet of “Yellow” and birthday wishes for Chris Martin of @coldplay (Video courtesy of Doug! Thank you!) #U2UVSphere pic.twitter.com/8hZ7O92iKw
As the song reached its crescendo, Bono began singing a snippet of Coldplay's “Yellow” (via @u2songs on X). The concert fell on the birthday of Chris Martin, and Bono wished him a happy birthday.
This was a different snippet from Bono for “All I Want Is You.” During U2's Sphere residency, he generally sang a brief rendition of “Walk on the Wild Side” by Lou Reed. Another snippet was that of Van Morrison's “Into the Mystic.”
He's previously snippeted “Yellow” at several concerts during the likes of “Bad,” “Beautiful Day,” “Discothèque,” “Moment of Surrender,” and “With or Without You.”
U2 just closed out their Sphere residency in Las Vegas. They commenced their residency on September 29, 2023, and played 40 dates through March 2, 2024.