U2 broke out three songs from their War album during a recent Sphere gig — surprising their audiences with the likes of 'Seconds.'

For those who thought U2's Sphere setlists were stagnant, Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton made a huge War change.

“How long must we sing this song?”

To their credit, U2 has varied their snippets during the Sphere shows. They've shouted out Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, and the Rolling Stones (among more) during these shows with snippets. However, the acoustic set in the middle of the show has remained very similar with minimal change thus far.

That changed on November 3. After playing “All I Want Is You,” which has made appearances at most shows. What came next was unexpected. U2 played three songs from their third album, War, including “Seconds” (which hasn't been played in nearly 40 years).

First, they played “Two Hearts Beat as One” for the first time since 2015. Luckily, the song was played in a full-band arrangement and not the version heard on Songs of Surrender. That allowed Clayton's bass to drive the song. They then transitioned into “Seconds,” a song they haven't played since 1985. Clayton's funky bass once again carried the song, and The Edge primarily sang the song.

The final War song U2 played was “Sunday Bloody Sunday.” This was the first time the iconic song was played during the residency, though it was played solely by Bono and The Edge.

U2 now has a near-one-month break before their next shows at the Sphere. Their November 4 show reverted the setlist back to the familiar acoustic set. But maybe a month off with more time to rehearse means songs like “Seconds,” “Two Hearts Beat as One,” or more deep cuts could make appearances.

At the Sphere, U2 is playing their 1991 album, Acthung Baby, in full for the first time. They have extended the residency and will now close it out on February 18, 2024 (at the time of this writing).