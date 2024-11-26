Whenever U2 members Bono and The Edge make “sci-fi Irish folk music,” they will collaborate with Brian Eno again.

During an interview with BBC, The Edge talked about his ongoing work with U2's lead singer Bono. They are working on “some crazy kind of sci-fi Irish folk music,” which may or may not be on the band's next album. He added that they are working with Eno on the project, who has previously worked with the band on several occasions.

His first collaboration with U2 was in 1984, co-producing The Unforgettable Fire with Daniel Lanois. Eno also produced The Joshua Tree, Achtung Baby, Zooropa, and All That You Can't Leave Behind.

Additionally, U2 and Eno created an album, Original Soundtracks 1, under the name Passengers. The album includes songs like “Your Blue Room” and “Miss Sarajevo,” which features the late Luciano Pavarotti.

Eno's influence on the band goes beyond the studio. U2 used one of Brian Eno's signature turntables as the basis of their stage for their Sphere residency.

What else The Edge said about U2's next album

We will have to wait and see if Bono and The Edge's latest experiment ends up on the next U2 album. They are currently in the studio with Larry Mullen Jr., who missed the band's Sphere residency due to his recovery from injuries.

The Edge explained that Mullen is “good” but “taking it easy.” He also promised that the band still has some recording sessions left before the end of the year.

“We're at that great phase where we don't have to overthink it,” he explained. “We're just making music and loving that process. And then we'll figure out where things belong afterwards so there's a couple of different projects.”

U2's next album will come sooner rather than later. Bassist Adam Clayton recently told Virgin Radio that they will have a better idea of when it will come out by the “middle of next year.”

It has been a long time since the band's last album. U2 released Songs of Experience in 2017, which is their last album of original material.

In 2023, the band released Songs of Surrender, the third entry in the “Songs of” series. However, it consists of 40 songs from the band's past albums that were re-recorded in new arrangements. The album tied in with Bono's memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story.

Bono and The Edge have previously worked on non-U2 projects before. They composed the soundtracks for stage productions such as A Clockwork Orange and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. The duo also wrote the theme song for the James Bond movie GoldenEye.