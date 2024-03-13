U2 wrapped their 40-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas earlier this month. The box office numbers are in, and the band made a lot of money.
U2's Sphere box office haul
Touring Data is reporting that the final box office revenue stands at $244,478,903. That's good enough for an average of $6.1 million per night. 662,530 total tickets were sold, meaning an average of 16,563 tickets were sold every night. The average price of a ticket came out to $369.01.
The residency, titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was announced during Super Bowl LVII in an ad. After announcing a handful of dates, interest and demand grew. More dates were added and the residency eventually grew to 40 total dates. U2 would be the first artist to play at the Sphere in Las Vegas, adding to the band's long list of accomplishments.
Larry Mullen Jr., the founder and drummer of the band, sat out all 40 shows. This was a shocking move, as U2 has rarely played shows without one of its members. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Bram van den Berg of the Dutch band Krezip.
It may have taken some time to adjust, but van den Berg did hold his own. He played hits like “One” and “Mysterious Ways” and added his own flare to “Who's Gonna Ride Your Wild Horses” and “Ultraviolet (Light My Way).”
U2 did play Achtung Baby in full for the first time in a live setting during the residency. The Sphere shows also featured a special acoustic set every night. Deep cuts like “Seconds,” “Two Hearts Beat As One,” and “Love Rescue Me” were brushed off during this segment of the show.