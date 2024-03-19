U2 was the inaugural band to play at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The Edge sees this as a “lucky break” of sorts, as they have set the standard. It's much akin to presenting your project first so you can relax as others go.
During an interview ahead of the final show aired on U2 X-Radio on SiriusXM (via the Daily Mail), the guitarist broke down getting to open the Las Vegas venue.
“We sort of had a very lucky break because being the first band, we got a chance to explore the sound system and work very closely with the venue people to get our visuals working,” he said. “I don't think anyone will do exactly what we're doing, what we did, and I think that's probably a good thing.”
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere
U2 wrapped their first-ever concert residency in Las Vegas at the Sphere on March 2. Beginning on September 29, 2023, U2 began a 40-night residency commemorating their Achtung Baby album. For the first time, the band played their iconic album in full in a live setting.
Subscribers of their SiriusXM channel can hear U2's final Sphere show in full. The channel broadcasted the final show for subscribers and (mostly) kept the show intact. So from “Zoo Station” to the special performance of “40,” you can relive the whole show.
Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg for the residency. Larry Mullen Jr., the founder and drummer of U2, sat out all 40 nights of the residency.