SiriusXM's U2 X-Radio celebrated St. Patrick's Day with a broadcast of their final Sphere show.
While no tracks were omitted, the show didn't go unedited. Some bits of the March 2 show were edited and shortened for the broadcast. What were the key omissions? We break them all down.
U2 final Sphere show (SiriusXM's Version)
Per U2Songs.com, a few key changes were made to the final Sphere show broadcast. It begins with Gavin Friday‘s remix of “Lemon,” a track from Zooropa. This would segue into the band's on-stage arrival as they kicked into “Zoo Station.”
The first notable edit comes during “Desire,” the tenth song of the night. Bono would introduce The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Bram van den Berg before beginning the song. In the SiriusXM U2 X-Radio edit, van den Berg's introduction is cut down.
Two songs later, the intro to “Don't Dream It's Over” was also edited. This one makes a little bit more sense. Bono does ask the crowd to sing along with the performance. He also jokes that the record labels of U2 and Crowded House alike were not approached to release the cover (they would later release it on social media on International Women's Day).
After the band wraps Achtung Baby with “Love Is Blindness,” they leave the stage for a brief break. Elvis Presley's “Viva Las Vegas” is played over the loudspeakers before a new remix of “Elevation” segues into the encore. Both of those tracks are omitted from the SiriusXM broadcast. The former was expected, though the latter was a bit surprising.
The last two edits come in the final two tracks. At the end of “Beautiful Day,” Bono sang a snippet of the Beatles' “Blackbird.” This was taken out of the performance. Additionally, @atu2comSherry on X noted that the performance of “40” is trimmed down. The crowd allegedly continued the “How long?” refrains for “at least” three more minutes than the broadcast included.