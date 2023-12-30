The former Gators quarterback will play for Trent Dilfer.

Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna reportedly will continue his career in the AAC with UAB football as he looks to return to football from a hiatus stemming from since-dismissed felony charges. He had entered the transfer portal in July.

Kitna, the son of ex-NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, has committed to UAB football and has been admitted into the school. He will make an official visit to the program on Wednesday. Kitna’s decision comes approximately six months after he agreed to a plea deal that dropped five charges connected to his November 2022 arrest for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Back in July, Kitna plead no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct after facing three felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of distribution of child exploitation material, resulting in a lesser charge of one-year probation and no jail time.

“Out of respect to the legal process I have chosen to remain silent the last 8 months, knowing the accusations levied against me as a teenager were not accurate and would be proven to be not true. The extensive six-month long investigation brought the prosecution to the conclusion I knew all along – this was not a child pornography case.” Kitna said in a statement earlier this summer.

Kitna was dismissed from the Florida football team on Dec. 2, 2022, two days after charges were initially filed against him in Florida.

Kitna played in just four games for the Gators during his redshirt freshman season in 2022, recording 181 passing yards and one touchdown.

He will now play under head coach Trent Dilfer for UAB football.