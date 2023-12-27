KJ Jefferson to UCF has buzz.

The college football transfer portal is slowing down a bit as some of the bigger names have found new homes. But, former Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson is an intriguing name on the market after Boise State QB Taylen Green headed to the Razorbacks. Now, Jefferson is reported to be ‘trending' toward UCF, per Pete Nakos of On3.

“I see KJ Jefferson trending to UCF right now… Not ready to put a crystal ball in it just yet, but I see that KJ's trending to be a Knight.”

“I see KJ Jefferson trending to #UCF right now”@PeteNakos_ on the #Knights seemingly leading the pack as of now for Jefferson. What do we think #Knights fans👀 pic.twitter.com/pvej3w1CKm — Sean Green (@SeanmrGreen) December 27, 2023

That would be a huge pickup for the UCF football program, and Jefferson has a lot of talent that would be fun in the Gus Malzahn offense. This past season, Jefferson threw for 2,107 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while rushing for another 447 yards and two scores.

Unfortunately, Arkansas went just 4-8 in a disappointing year, and a lot of changes were made, including Bobby Petrino being named the team's new offensive coordinator. Plenty of rumors swirled about whether or not Jefferson would enter the portal, and once he did, he became one of the more interesting options remaining at he quarterback position.

UCF went 6-6 this season and 3-6 in its first year in the Big 12 Conference, and things will look different in 2024 when Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah enter and Texas and Oklahoma depart.

KJ Jefferson had been linked to UCF as well as Miami (FL) and some others, but Nakos' comments about him ‘trending' to the Golden Knights are definitely interesting, and a Malzahn-Jefferson du would be something.