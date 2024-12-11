New UCF football coach Scott Frost just made a decision that is going to fire up Golden Knights fans. Frost returned to Orange County just a few days ago in a move that shocked the nation. Now, with a twelve-team College Football Playoff, the Golden Knights head coach can build a team that will be given a chance to compete for a national championship. And Frost is bringing back a former player who deserved that chance, McKenzie Milton.

It's between Milton and Golden Knights' legend Daunte Culpepper for the title of “Greatest UCF quarterback of all time.” The Kapolei, Hawaii native, led UCF to two straight undefeated seasons in 2017 and 2018. After retiring from football and having a successful off-the-field career, Milton has been announced as the Golden Knights' new quarterback coach, according to UCF reporter Stephen Leonard.

UCF football is ready to capitalize on a new era in college football

McKenzie Milton accumulated several accolades with UCF during his career. The three-star QB out of Mililani High School was a two-time AAC Player of the Year and Archie Griffin Award winner. However, what was most important during this stretch was the team's success. In his sophomore season, Milton completed the most remarkable turnaround for a program in college football history.

In 2015, Scott Frost inherited a UCF program coming off a 0-12 season. Two years later, the Golden Knights went a perfect 13-0, including winning the 2018 Peach Bowl. The program claimed the national championship for that year and has a banner raised in its stadium to commemorate it. While some of the public scoffed at this gesture, Colley Matrix did rank the Golden Knights as the No. 1 team in the country by the year's end. In addition, this situation is likely one of the reasons that there is a twelve-team playoff.

College football is in a new time where a team like UCF can contend for a national championship, even if it was still in the American Athletic Conference. Going into 2017, the McKenzie Milton and the Golden Knights were already eliminated from contention before the season started. Now, teams like Boise State from a “Group of 5” conference are the third seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff. However, it is important to note that the Golden Knights are now in a “Power 4” conference, which still doesn't hurt in this era.

UCF football just finished its second year in the Big 12. Previous head coach Gus Malzahn bolted after the regular season ended for the offensive coordinator position at Florida State. Malzahn has been a successful head coach in the past. However, the program's record got worse every year he was in charge. If not this year, a change at head coach was imminent for the Golden Knights.

Going forward, it will be interesting to see who the Golden Knights' starting quarterback will be in 2024. Arkansas grad transfer KJ Jefferson began the year at this position but struggled with injuries for much of the year. Freshman Dylan Rizk started a few games as well. Finding a clearcut starter at QB will be the primary task of this new coaching staff heading into 2025.

Overall, Scott Frost and McKenzie Milton will have their hands full rebuilding this program. But this duo has done it before, and in this new era, it's fair to assume that they can do it again. It's an exciting time to be a Golden Knights fan once again.