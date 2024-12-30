ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams begin their conference schedule as UCF faces Texas Tech. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCF-Texas Tech prediction and pick.

UCF comes into the game sitting at 9-2 on the year. They opened up the season 4-0, including a win over Texas A&M to open the year. they would then lose two in a row, falling to Wisconsin and LSU. Still, they have rebounded to win five straight, with all but one of them being by double digits. Meanwhile, Texas Tech is 9-2 on the year. They opened up 4-0 before a loss to St. Joseph's. They would rebound to win three more, including a win over Syracuse. Texas Tech would then fall to Texas A&M, but they have rebounded to win the last two.

These two teams faced twice last season. Texas Tech won the game at home but would lose the game on the road.

Here are the UCF-Texas Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCF-Texas Tech Odds

UCF: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +680

Texas Tech: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCF vs. Texas Tech

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCF is ranked 74th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 93rd in offensive efficiency and 70th on the defensive end of the court. UCF is 48th in the nation in points per game and has been solid in the rebounding game. They are 48th in the nation in rebounds per game, while they are 95th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate.

Jordan Ivy-Curry leads the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 16.3 points per game on the year, while also adding 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Further, he has been great on defense, coming in with 1.6 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by the team's leading rebounder. Keyshawn Hall comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game, while also adding 15.2 points and 2.3 assists on the year. Finally, Darius Johnson leads the team in assists per gamer. He is scoring 14.7 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He has also been strong on defense, with 3.1 steals per game this year.

The frontcourt is led by JJ Taylor and Benny Williams. Taylor is scoring just 6.1 points per game but does add 2.7 rebounds per game. Williams has 6.6 points per game and has been solid on the glass. He adds 3.9 rebounds per game. Finally, Center Moustpha Thiam gets solid minutes. He brings in 7.8 points per game and 4.3 rebounds. He also has 2.8 blocks per game this year.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas Tech is ranked 15th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 13th in offensive efficiency and 34th on the defensive end of the court. Texas Tech has scored well, sitting 15th in the nation in points per game, while sitting second in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are tenth in the nation in three points percentage this year.

Darrion Williams leads the way for Texas Tech. He is scoring 16.5 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds per game. He also has 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Federiko Federiko. He is scoring 7.3 points per game this year, while also adding 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

In the backcourt, it is Chance McMillian who leads the way. He is scoring 16.4 points per game this year while adding four rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a steal per game. Further, Kevin Overton has been solid. He has 11.4 points per game, while also adding 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. It is Elijah Hawkins that leads the team in assists this year. He has 5.4 assists per game, while also adding 6.9 points per game, with 2.8 rebounds. Hawkins has also been solid on defense this year, adding two steals per game on the season.

Final UCF-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

UCF is scoring well but will be facing a great defense in this one. Texas Tech is 22nd in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 40th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, UCF struggles against the three. They are 202nd in the nation in opponent three points percentage, while Texas Tech is 26th in the nation in three-pointers made per game this year. Finally, turnovers will be an issue in this one. Texas Tech is 80th in the nation in turnovers per game, while UCF is 208th in the nation in turnovers. Take Texas Tech in this one.

Final UCF-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: Texas Tech -13.5 (-110)