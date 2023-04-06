After completing his bachelor’s degree at UCLA, California native Jaime Jaquez Jr. has officially declared for the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bruin 4 life 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/1nvJZCKvsE — Jaime Jaquez Jr (@jaquez_jr) April 6, 2023

Jaquez will forgo his remaining college eligibility after a stellar season in which he was named a consensus All-American, Pac-12 Player of the Year, and Lute Olson National Player of the Year. The 21-year-old is currently ranked 34th among prospects for the upcoming draft by ESPN.

Jaquez averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game in 2022-23 as he continued to elevate his play for the Bruins. A crafty ground-bound scorer that can get the ball in the bucket in a variety of ways, Jaquez could be a useful second unit player with his footwork and physical play style.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The biggest question for Jaquez, whether it’s on offense or defense, is his size.

Offensively, with a game more suited for a forward, Jaquez may run into some problems when matched up against the taller 4s in the NBA. No longer a game dominated by small-ball lineups, Jaquez’s strengths on offense may not be as useful at the next level. Nonetheless, there are still a number of similarly sized forwards, and plenty of players who thrive offensively without being upper echelon athletes.

Defensively, Jaquez simply has to prove that he can guard at least one position well as an on-ball defender, as that very well may be his primary position. Off-ball though, few are as intuitive and productive as Jaquez.

Moving forward, it’ll be interesting to see where he ends up drafted. Jaquez has been one of the most popular NCAA players and NBA prospects for a while now.