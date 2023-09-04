The UCLA football team underwent a quarterback competition all summer long with Dorian Thompson-Robinson going to the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Prior to the Bruins Week 1 game against Coastal Carolina, Chip Kelly named Ethan Garbers the Bruins' starter. However, both Garbers and freshman Dante Moore earned playing time in the victory.

Now, with San Diego State on tap for Week 2, Kelly has still not decided which direction he will go in, per Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times.

‘Chip Kelly said whoever moves the ball better will eventually be the quarterback but there’s no timeline. All 3 top QBs are expected to play against San Diego State.'

Garbers got the start and went 10-of-17 for 121 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Five-star freshman and former Oregon Ducks recruit Dante Moore went 7-of-12 for 143 yards with two scores and one interception as the Bruins got the 27-13 victory.

Kent State transfer Collin Schlee was expected to get some run, but the new NCAA rules, ones that Kelly doesn't like, appear to be why he didn't get into the game after all.

It's been a long summer as the Bruins have been trying to figure out who has the upper hand in the quarterback battle, and so far, nothing has materialized. In Kelly's words, there isn't even a timeline, so it could linger on quite a bit longer.

The Bruins face San Diego State in Week 2 on the road, and it looks like the UCLA football team will have a trio of quarterbacks getting some run if things go as planned.