UCLA will battle Rutgers this week at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. It's a showdown in Jersey as we share our college football odds series and make a UCLA-Rutgers prediction and pick.

UCLA lost 21-17 to Minnesota last weekend. Initially, they led 10-0 at halftime, and it looked like they had a chance to win this. Unfortunately, they collapsed in the second half, eventually losing it because of a game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds left.

Rutgers lost 42-7 last weekend against Wisconsin at home. Sadly, they fell behind 14-0 after the first quarter and were ineffective throughout the rest of the game as they fell apart in the second half.

Here are the UCLA-Rutgers College Football odds, courtesy of ESPN BET.

College Football Odds: UCLA-Rutgers Odds

UCLA: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +160

Rutgers: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -190

Over: 40.5 (-115)

Under: 40.5 (-105)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Rutgers

Time: Noon ET/9 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA has overcome the spread in three of their past six games.

UCLA is 3-0 when they have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more.

UCLA is 2-1 against the spread on the road.

The Bruins have logged many miles, and the university football program has logged the most miles of any team in the Big Ten. Unfortunately, things are not going well for them at all.

Ethan Garbers has struggled, passing 1,101 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season. Moreover, it got worse for him after he threw three interceptions. T.J. Harden is their top back. So far, he has rushed 55 times for 166 yards and one touchdown while catching 21 passes for 204 yards. Jalen Burler has been another solid option, running the ball 25 times for 99 yards.

Rico Flores Jr. has been the best receiver on the team, catching 12 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, J. Michael Sturdivant has caught 12 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown. Logan Loya has added 15 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has some standout stars despite some struggles. Carson Schwesinger has tallied 14 solo tackles and two sacks, while Kain Medrano has tallied 10 solo grabs. Also, Bryan Addison has added eight solo tackles and one interception.

UCLA will cover the spread if they can establish an effective running game and not turn the ball over. Then, the defense must do enough to get off the field.

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers is 3-1 over four home games.

Rutgers is averaging 30.25 points in four home games.

Rutgers is 2-2 against the spread at home.

It has not been perfect. Still, the Scarlet Knights are 4-2. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has passed for 1,050 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. Also, he has rushed 35 times for 103 yards. Kyle Monangai is the top option in the backfield. So far, he has rushed 135 times for 749 yards and seven touchdowns.

Dymere Miller leads the pass catchers with 21 receptions for 279 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Ian Strong has added 13 receptions for 196 yards and one touchdown. Kenny Fletcher has added 20 catches for 137 yards and two scores.

The defense expects to bounce back. Significantly, Jordan Walker has generated three solo tackles and two sacks. Daniel Djabome has added 17 solo tackles and one sack. Also, the secondary has had some solid play. Shaquan Loyal has tallied 13 solo tackles and two interceptions. Likewise, Eric Rogers has generated 11 solo tackles, one sack, and one interception.

Rutgers will cover the spread if it can avoid the sluggish start from its last game and establish an offensive identity early. Then, the defense must force the Bruins into making mistakes and give them good field possession.

Final UCLA-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

UCLA is 3-3 against the spread this season, while Rutgers is 3-2-1 against the spread at home. The Bruins have won the only matchup these two teams ever played. Unfortunately, things have not gone well for the Bruins this season. It will not get any easier as they head into New Jersey to face a team that is better than them.

The Bruins' offense has stalled, and their defense has not done much better. Unfortunately, things are spiraling out of control as UCLA currently sits at the bottom of its conference. RUCLA is 0-4 in the Big Ten Conference. Rutgers is not the best team in the Big Ten, either, as they are 1-2 in their conference. Yes, the Bruins have covered the spread in half of their games this season, at least staying competitive. But I think the Bruins lack the offense to stay with anyone, and it will be more of the same in this one as Rutgers covers the spread.

Final UCLA-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers -4.5 (-110)