The UCLA Bruins will head to the Galen Center to face the USC Trojans in the rivalry of LA. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a UCLA-USC prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bruins lost 77-71 to the Arizona Wildcats in their last game on Saturday. Initially, they led 37-28 at halftime. But things fell apart in the second half, as the Bruins could not hold onto the lead and ended up falling. Significantly, Sebastian Mack led the way with 21 points. Lazar Stefanovic added 17 points and eight rebounds. Likewise, Adem Bona had 10 points. The Bruins shot 44.6 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. Also, UCLA also shot 85.7 percent from the charity stripe. The Bruins also lost the board battle 32-25. Additionally, they lost despite managing six steals. It did not help that the Bruins also turned the ball over 11 times.

USC lost 82-67 to the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday in their last game. At first, they trailed 43-36 at halftime. But things fell apart, and they lost ground in the second half. Then, Vincent Iwuchukwu finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Kobe Johnson had 13 points. Meanwhile, D.J. Rodman added eight points. Bronny James finished with seven points while shooting 3 for 6 from the field. Overall, the Trojans shot 46.6 percent from the field, including 26.7 percent from the triples. The Trojans also shot just 56.3 percent from the free-throw line. Somehow, they lost despite winning the board battle 39-31. The Trojans managed just five blocks and turned the ball over 19 times.

UCLA leads the head-to-head series 35-23. Yet, the Trojans won the last matchup 77-64 on January 26, 2023. The Bruins are 21-10 at Paulie Pavilion against the Trojans. However, they are just 11-12 against the Trojans at the Galen Center. USC has gone 6-4 in the past 10 games between the teams.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-USC Odds

UCLA: +2.5 (-104)

Moneyline: +126

USC: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 135.5 (-115)

Under: 135.5 (-105)

How to Watch UCLA vs. USC

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins are 8-10-1 against the spread as they come into this one. Moreover, they are 4-2 against the spread on the road. The Bruins are also 3-2 against the spread when they have been the road underdog. Also, they are 5-3 against the spread against their conference.

The Bruins will need to find ways to score if they want to win this one. Sadly, scoring has been an issue as they have hit shooting woes at certain points of their games. Mack needs to attack. So far, he is averaging 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting just 38.2 percent from the field, including 26.3 percent from the triples. Bona has been solid. At the moment, he is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. Stefanovic needs to do more. Currently, he is averaging 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds but shooting just 34.8 percent from the field. Dylan Andrews is also struggling to shoot. Therefore, he is averaging 9.6 points per game while shooting 34.9 percent from the field.

UCLA will cover the spread if they can get open shots and get hot. Then, they need to stop the Trojans from finding space.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Trojans are 9-10 against the spread. Likewise, they are 4-4 against the spread at home. The Trojans have been the favorite in all eight of their home games and covered 50 percent of the time. Lastly, they are 4-4 against the spread against their conference.

To make a Bronny James prediction, or think about how the Trojans will need to do, you need to look at the pieces around him. No, he is not the best player, but he can be productive. The Trojans have had to play despite not having the full power of Boogie Ellis, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Ellis is averaging 18.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Also, he is shooting 46.1 percent from the field, including 45.5 percent from the triples. Isaiah Collier is another option. So far, he is averaging 15.4 points and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field, including 31.3 percent from the triples. Johnson is averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Yet, he is shooting only 37.8 percent from the field, including 28 percent from beyond the arc. James is averaging just 5.9 points per game while shooting only 38 percent from the field, including 25 percent from beyond the arc.

USC will cover the spread if their star players can produce. Then, they need James and Rodman to clamp down on defense and convert any chances they get.

Final UCLA-USC Prediction & Pick

This matchup is always good. Last year, the Trojans won by 13, covering the spread. Expect it to happen again as they are more than ready for what the Bruins have to offer. Trojans cover.

Final UCLA-USC Prediction & Pick: USC -2.5 (-115)