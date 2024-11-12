ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UCLA has won three straight games entering this matchup against the Huskies on Friday night. Washington has lost three of their last four games. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UCLA-Washington prediction and pick.

UCLA-Washington Last Game – Matchup History

These two former Pac-12 foes did not play last year, but UCLA won the 2022 game against Washington, 40-32 at home. They also won the 2021 matchup in Seattle, 24-17. These two Pac-12 foes have a lot of history, and this will be another big matchup for that history.

Overall Series: 42-32-2

Here are the UCLA-Washington College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UCLA-Washington Odds

UCLA: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Washington: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Washington

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UCLA Could Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA's offense has struggled this season. The offense is averaging 320.8 total yards and then 18.8 points per game. The key to this offense is Ethan Garbers as the quarterback. He has 1,906 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 64.8% completion percentage. The receiving corps has been balanced for the most part but also inconsistent. The leader is Moliki Matavao, who has 303 receiving yards in 24 receptions. The running game has also struggled, with T.J. Harden being the leader with 351 yards and one touchdown on 93 caries. This offense has played better recently, but this will be a big challenge against the Huskies on the road.

UCLA's defense has struggled this season. They are allowing 350.9 yards and 26.7 points per game. They are awful against the pass but solid against the run. They allow 252.8 yards through the air and 98.1 yards per game on the ground. This game will be a challenge because the Washington offense has talent but has also been inconsistent. With how improved the Bruins look on offense and because there is talent on this offense for Washington, this has all the makings of a shootout.

Why Washington Could Cover The Spread/Win

Washington's offense has been solid this season. The offense is averaging 405.5 total yards and then 21.8 points per game. The key for the offense is Will Rogers under center. Rogers has 2,343 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a 71.4% completion percentage. Denzel Boston has been the key player in the receiving corps. He has 717 yards and nine touchdowns with 55 receptions. The running game has also been great, thanks to Jonah Coleman. He has 913 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 152 carries. This offense has looked solid but is inconsistent this season and is holding them back overall.

Washington's defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 312.1 yards and 20.6 points per game. They are the best passing defense in the Big Ten but struggle against the ground game. They allow 149.8 yards through the air and 162.3 yards on the ground. This defense has a great matchup against a UCLA offense that has struggled most of the year. The defense will be the difference because UCLA's offense has looked better recently but has still struggled at times this season.

Final UCLA-Washington Prediction & Pick

UCLA has been playing much better recently, but Washington is the pick in this game. The Huskies are back home after a blowout loss to Penn State and are desperate for a win to get back on track. Expect the Bruins to fight for at least a quarter or maybe a half, but the Huskies and their home-field advantage will be why they win and cover. Jonah Coleman should pace this offense on the ground, and the defense should be a big challenge for the Bruins. Expect the Huskies to win, cover, and get to bowl eligibility.

Final UCLA-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -3.5 (-112)