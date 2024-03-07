The UConn basketball team had a big matchup on Wednesday night as they looked to pickup their first road win against a ranked team since 2014. The second ranked Huskies traveled to take on #8 Marquette basketball, and UConn ended up winning the game fairly easily. They opened up a double digit lead in the first half, and they ended up hanging on to win by seven.
One player that had a big game for UConn basketball was Cam Spencer. He ended up finishing the game with 17 points on 6-10 shooting, and he was 5/7 from deep. At one point in the game, he was letting the Marquette bench hear it.
Let my man Cam Spencer talk his talk. Weak! pic.twitter.com/5LwWPDYD1x
— Kyle Boone (@kyletheboone) March 7, 2024
Cam Spencer has been a trash-talker all year long, but UConn head coach Dan Hurley wasn't happy with him doing it against Marquette. There is a lot of mutual respect between the two programs.
“He's got to ring that in,” Dan Hurley said after the game, according to a tweet from Joe Arruda. “There's some other fan bases and programs and I don't mind him shit-talking them, but I didn't like him doing it near their bench and to their fans… It's a classy program, it's a championship program…”
Marquette fans talked back too
Spencer is known for his trash-talking antics, and because of that, fans don't hold back when he goes on the road. That was definitely the case on Wednesday night at Marquette. Golden Eagles fans let the UConn star hear it with some “f**k Cam Spencer” chants.
“It fires me up, I prefer it honestly,” Spencer said in regards to the chants. “I love it when they're trying to get under your skin, I think it makes you play better.”
A lot went down in Wednesday night's game, but most importantly for UConn, they ended their ranked road win drought. The Huskies didn't look particularly great down the stretch as they scored only four points in the final eight minutes of the game, but a win is a win.
UConn basketball now has just one game remaining in the regular season as they hit the road again to take on Providence on Saturday. After that, the Huskies will be the one seed in the Big East Tournament, and then they will likely be a one seed in the NCAA Tournament as they look to defend their national title crown.