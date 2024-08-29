ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UConn looks to find the magic from 2022 as they open their season against Maryland. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UConn-Maryland prediction and pick.

UConn enters its third season under Jim L. Mora. In 2022, he led UConn to a surprising season. They would finish the regular season at 6-6 and lose the Myrtle Beach Bowl to Marshall. It was their first bowl game since 2-15. Still, the magic was gone last year. They started their season losing four straight games before beating Rice on the road by seven. They would then lose four more straight before beating Sacred Heart and UMass to end the year, finishing the year 3-9.

Meanwhile, Maryland has improved under Mike Locksley. After two losing years in his first two years, they have now gone to and won three straight bowl games. Last year, they started 5-0 before a loss to Ohio State. They would end the year at 7-5 overall, before playing in the Music City Bowl. They would win that game over Auburn 31-13.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UConn-Maryland Odds

UConn: +20.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +860

Maryland: -20.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -1600

Over: 44.5 (-118)

Under: 44.5 (-104)

How to Watch UConn vs. Maryland

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread/Win

UConn will be looking to improve on offense this year, and that will start at quarterback. Ta'Quan Roberson is now at Kansas State, so it will be a new quarterback for UConn. The new starting quarterback will be Nick Evers. Evers has not seen the field much in his career. His only time in was at Oklahoma in 2022, where he threw just one pass, an incompletion. Joseph Fagnano could see time as well. Last year, Fagnano was the backup. He was just 18-35 last year for 173 yards and an interception. He did run in two scores on the ground though.

UConn will also be replacing Justin Joly, the top receiver from last year. They do bring back Brett Buckman. He had 46 receptions and 488 yards last year while scoring twice last season. He will be joined by two new transfer wide receivers. In the backfield, Cam Edwards is back for UConn. He ran 123 times last year for 618 yards and four scores. They also bring back the backup from last year. Victor Rosa ran 112 times last year for 550 yards and three scores.

On defense, UConn will be bringing back some solid parts on the defensive line. Pryce Yates had 42 tackles last year, with 4.5 sacks. He also had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery last year. Meanwhile, Dal'Mont Gourdine is back as well. He had three sacks last year for UConn. In the secondary, Durante Jones is back. Last year, he had 72 tackles, while also deflecting a pass and having a sack.

Why Maryland Could Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is also replacing their quarterback from last year. Taulia Tagovailoa has finished his career at Maryland. Maryland has not announced their starting quarterback yet. Billy Edwards Jr. is the returning quarterback. Last year he threw just 30 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown. He also had an interception. MJ Morris comes in from NC State. Over the last two years there, he passed for 1,367 yards and 14 touchdowns. Further, he had six interceptions.

Whoever is at quarterback, will have solid weapons to throw to. While top receiver Jeshaun Jones is done, Tai Felton and Kaden Prather are back. Felton had 48 receptions last year for 723 yards and six scores. Further, Prather had 666 yards on 42 receptions. He also scored five times last year. Preston Howard will be stepping into the starting tight-end role. Last year he had just 160 yards and a touchdown. At running back Roman Hemby is back. He ran 142 times for 680 yards and four scores last year. Further, Colby McDonald is back after running for 306 yards on 53 carries with two scores.

The defensive line returns three starters for Maryland this year. Jordan Phillips will take up the middle of the line, while Quashon Fuller and Tommy Akingbesote are also both back. Fuller had three sacks last year while also forcing a fumble. Akingbesote also had a sack last year. Ruben Hyppolite returns at linebacker after a 66-tackle campaign with a sack as well. Glendon Miller is back in the secondary. Last year he deflected five passes and picked off four. Further, he scored a touchdown.

Final UConn-Maryland Prediction & Pick

UConn was dreadful last year, and even worse on the road. UConn has failed to cover in six of their last seven road games. The offense will struggle in this one against a solid Maryland defense. The Maryland offense has plenty of quality players and should be solid this year. Expect them to get off to a solid start this year against UConn.

Final UConn-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -20.5 (-102)