The UFC 286 Prelims will finally conclude with an exciting featured bout in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division between two fighters on the brink of the rankings. The UK’s No. 15-ranked Jack Shore will take on Finland’s Makwan Amirkhani as both fighters try to regain their footing in the division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Shore-Amirkhani prediction and pick.

Jack Shore is 16-1 as a professional fighter and has gone 5-1 since joining the UFC. Shore was an undefeated champion in Cage Warriors at 9-0 before making his UFC transition. Through his first five fights with the promotion, Shore was undefeated with a number of impressive wins. He wasn’t lucky in his last fight as he dropped a submission to Ricky Simon, but he’ll be looking to bounce back in a big way for the English fans. Shore stands 5’8″ with a 71-inch reach.

Makwan Amirkhani is 17-8 in his MMA career and has gone 7-6 in the UFC. Amirkhani saw a string of success early in his UFC tenure, but has dropped his recent bouts, going just 2-5 in his last seven fights. He’ll be looking to make a huge statement and preserve his UFC career with a win over a highly-touted opponent in Shore. Amirkhani stands 5’10” and has a 72-inch reach.

Jack Shore: -500

Over (1.5) rounds: -154

Under (1.5) rounds: +120

Why Jack Shore Will Win

Jack Shore has been a prospect on many radars for quite some time and as he begins to move up the featherweight rankings, he’s able to showcase his talent against increasingly tougher competition. Shore has been sensational thus far and showed that he is steps above the rest when it comes to submission grappling. Half of his wins are by way of submission, while splitting the other half with four knockouts and four decisions. He fights very methodically but will begin to push a frantic pace during the wrestling.

Jack Shore can win this fight if he catches Amirkhani by surprise at any point. Amirkhani is a jiu-jitsu black belt and will have his own arsenal of defenses against the attacks of Shore. Look for Jack Shore to find a small opening and go for the back-take on Amirkhani. If he’s able to end up in a favorable position on the ground, Shore will be able to do enough to win in the judges’ eyes by chasing the submission and controlling his opponent.

Why Makwan Amirkhani Will Win

Amirkhani will have a slight advantage in the stand-up with his slick and crisp striking. He does a great job of slipping in and out of distance, so look for Amirkhani to get space between himself and Shore. Amirkhani is also very experienced on the ground and has 12 submission wins to show for it. The submission is his main method of success, but he’ll have trouble finding it against an equally proficient practitioner in Shore. Look for Amirkhani to be extremely aggressive off his back in chasing submissions and sweeps.

Amirkhani can win this fight if he is able to out-strike Shore from a distance. He’s certainly the more polished striker, but Amirkhani hasn’t quite looked like himself in his last few fights. He’ll have to get back to his routes and use his striking to open up his grappling. On the ground, Amirkhani is very flexible and creative in the way he sets up submissions – look for him to attack early and try to earn Shore’s respect on the ground.

Final Jack Shore-Makwan Amirkhani Prediction & Pick

This fight would be much closer if Makwan Amirkhani was anything close to his peak form. He’s showed a steady decline over his last few fights and has been stagnant in his progression as a fighter. Shore continues to grow and get better with each fight, so look for him to continue evolving and take this test very seriously. Shore has a 80% takedown defense, so I suspect he’ll be the one getting the takedowns here. Look for Shore to be very dominant in what looks to be a jiu-jitsu match in the octagon.

Final Jack Shore-Makwan Amirkhani Prediction & Pick: Jack Shore (-500); by Submission (+260)