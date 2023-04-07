The action will continue on the UFC 287 Early Prelims as we’re back again with another prediction and pick for this next fight in a Catchweight (160 lb) bout. Chile’s Ignacio Bahamondes will look to continue his success as he faces Trey Ogden. Check out our UFC odds series for our Bahamondes-Ogden prediction and pick.

Ignacio Bahamondes is 13-4 as a professional fighter and has gone 2-1 in his UFC fights thus far after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. He’s coming off two sensational wins that saw him wheel kick Roosevelt Roberts and execute a brabo choke against Zhu Rong. The exciting 25-year old will look for another huge win against Ogden. Bahamondes stands 6’3″ with a 75.5-inch reach.

Trey Ogden is 16-5 in his professional fighting career and has gone 1-1 since joining the UFC. A former Bellator and LFA fighter, Ogden got the call to face Jordan Leavitt in his debut, but lost the fight in a close split decision. His last time out, he was able to get a UD victory over a 12-0 prospect and will hope to do the same to Bahamondes. Ogden stands 5’11” with a 72-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 287 Odds: Ignacio Bahamondes-Trey Ogden Odds

Ignacio Bahamondes: -350

Trey Ogden: +255

Over (2.5) rounds: -102

Under (2.5) rounds: -126

How to Watch Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Trey Ogden

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Ignacio Bahamondes Will Win

Bahamondes has proved himself to be worthy of his UFC roster spot and continues to grow as a scary finisher for his weight class. He’s a rangy striker with a ton of tools at his disposal and can hurt opponents in-close with hard elbows. He’s also shown his proficiency on the ground and has been known to lock up a number of tricky submissions in his short time fighting. Against another decorated BJJ practitioner like Ogden, it’ll be interesting to see who has the upper-hand in the grappling.

Bahamondes can win this fight if he is disciplined on the feet and is mindful with the takedown attempts of Ogden. He has a tendency to drop his hands throughout the fight and especially in exchanges. Against a disciplined fighter like Ogden, Bahamondes will have to tighten up his defense and be wary of the power shots coming back his way. Still, the betting line indicates Bahamondes should be able to handle this one on the feet.

Why Trey Ogden Will Win

Many thought Trey Ogden won his first fight vs. Jordan Leavitt, but he wasn’t able to do enough to convince the judges sitting octagon-side. He looked much more patient in his next fight against Daniel Zellhuber and did a great job of stuffing the takedowns. He’ll have a much lower striking output than his opponent, so Ogden will have to be mindful in keeping his defense up and not playing into Bahamondes’ game. While Bahamondes has more finishes, Ogden is no slouch on the ground and teaches jiu-jitsu at his own school. If this one goes to the mat, we should see some fun jiu-jitsu transitions and attacks.

To win this fight, Ogden will have to rely on his fundamentals to get him through here. His opponent may be a flashier striker, but Ogden often does a good job of exploiting opponents who aren’t as disciplined as him. When watching the tape, it’s clear that Trey Ogden will be the more disciplined fighter in this one. If he can keep calm through the striking fire of Bahamondes, Ogden should be able to scratch out a win as the underdog here, a feat he completed in his last fight.

Final Ignacio Bahamondes-Trey Ogden Prediction & Pick

This fight will be very interesting as both men don’t have to cut a ton of weight to make this fight at 160 lbs. Ogden was slated to fight Manuel Torres two weekends ago and will be hungry to finally get into the cage. Bahamondes also had a number of fights cancelled before this one, so it’ll be interesting to see how both men respond to the new challenge in front of them. Let’s take Bahamondes to get it done in this one behind his active striking.

Final Ignacio Bahamondes-Trey Ogden Prediction & Pick: Ignacio Bahamondes (-350)