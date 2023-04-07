The time has finally come and UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 will be underway from Miami, FL as we bring you picks and predictions for the entire fight card. The first bout will be held in the Women’s Strawweight (115 lb) Division. Brazilian newcomer Jaqueline Amorim will make her UFC debut against Sam Hughes. Check out our UFC odds series for our Amorim-Hughes prediction and pick.

Jaqueline Amorim is undefeated at 6-0 in her short fighting career and will be making her UFC debut in this huge spot. After two amateur wins, Amorim took her talents to LFA where she went 4-0, won a title, and defended it successfully behind her world-class jiu jitsu skills. She’ll be looking to make the same impact in the UFC. Amorim stands 5’3″ with a 67.5-inch reach.

Sam Hughes has a record of 7-5 and has gone 2-4 since joining the UFC roster. She started her stint out by losing her first three fights with the promotion, but bounced back with a decision win over Istela Nunes and a TKO finish of Elise Reed. In her last fight, Hughes lost a UD to Piera Rodriguez. She looks to welcomes a fresh face to the octagon as she seraches for a win. Hughes stands 5’5″ and has a 64.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 287 Odds: Jaqueline Amorim-Sam Hughes Odds

Jaqueline Amorim: -295

Sam Hughes: +220

Over (2.5) rounds: -106

Under (2.5) rounds: -120

How to Watch Jaqueline Amorim vs. Sam Hughes

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Jaqueline Amorim Will Win

Jaqueline Amorim comes into the UFC as a very raw talent and will have a ton of things to work on as she faces a much tougher brand of competition. She made it look easy during her time in LFA, winning three of her four bouts by submission. She’s a world-class Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioner and multiple-time IBJJF world champion grappler. She uses her skills in the cage almost immediately as she’s quick to shoot for a takedown.

Her striking still needs to come along and she’ll have to put a big focus on defense if she wants to beat Sam Hughes. Note, none of Amorim’s professional fights have gone past the first round. She’s so dangerous with her BJJ that she works the takedown and submission immediately. It’ll be interesting to see how she fairs in this fight if we hit the later rounds. Still, as a big favorite, her jiu jitsu should be enough to carry her to a debut win.

Why Sam Hughes Will Win

Sam Hughes isn’t a spectacular fighter in any facet of the game but she finds success through her offensive consistency and toughness. She has a good chin and is a hard opponent to put away. While Hughes isn’t a specialist in the striking or grappling, she can do both very well and feels comfortable if the fight hits the mat. She’s solid with her boxing combinations and will lead with a jab and straight while walking her opponent down on the feet.

To win this fight, Sam Hughes will have to outwork Amorim and tire her out in her debut. Sam Hughes’ biggest strength may be her cardio, so this fight will favor her the longer it goes. If she’s able to stuff the takedowns of Amorim behind her slight size advantage, Hughes will be able to win this fight in a decision behind her striking. Be very alert for how Hughes reacts to the first few takedown attempts as it’ll spell her success for the rest of the fight.

Final Jaqueline Amorim-Sam Hughes Prediction & Pick

Jaqueline Amorim proves to be an exciting prospect and can make some real noise in the UFC if her BJJ skills continue to translate to MMA. Since the line is so one-sided, we’ll go with Amorim to get a submission win in this one, most likely in the early rounds. However, if she can’t stick her takedowns early and lets this fight into the third round, Hughes will have a massive advantage with her gas tank. This is a solid fight to live-bet Hughes if Amorim’s takedowns are unsuccessful. Still, let’s take the Brazilian to win her debut.

Final Jaqueline Amorim-Sam Hughes Prediction & Pick: Jaqueline Amorim (-295); by Submission (+145)