UFC 290: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez continues on the prelims with a fight in the middleweight division between Vitor Petrino and Marcin Prachnio. The undefeated Petrino is coming off a win in his UFC debut meanwhile, Prachnio is coming off a win in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Petrino-Prachnio prediction and pick.

Vitor Petrino (8-0) came into his Contender Series fight with a ton of hype surrounding him winning five of his six wins by knockout and then subsequently got yet another knockout when he finished Rodolfo Bellato in round two. He was very close to adding another knockout to his resume in his UFC debut against Anton Turkalj but instead, he got the unanimous decision victory. Petrino will be looking to keep his undefeated record intact when he takes on Marcin Prachnio this weekend at UFC 290.

Marcin Prachnio (16-6) had a rough start to his UFC career with three consecutive knockout losses but he has since won three out of his last four with his most recent win coming against William Knight with a kick-heavy gameplan. He will need to be the best version of Prachnio if he wants to get past the powerhouse that is Petrino this Saturday night.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 290 Odds: Vitor Petrino-Marcin Prachnio Odds

Vitor Petrino: -245

Marcin Prachnio: +194

Over 1.5 Rounds: +108

Under 1.5 Rounds: -136

How to Watch Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Vitor Petrino Will Win

Vitor Petrino is an absolute powerhouse as he has shown in his short time with the UFC. He absolutely knocked out a decorated black belt in Rodolfo Bellato in his Contender Series fight and almost did the same against Anton Turkalj but Turkalj surprisingly had a granite chin to hang in there. Also, Petrino was able to showcase some of his offensive and defensive grappling skills that showed he is a well-rounded fighter coming into his second fight inside the octagon.

He gets to take on Marcin Prachnio who is a fighter that has had mixed success during his time inside the octagon. He was knocked out in each of his first three fights with the promotion but somehow outlasted Khalil Rountree's bombs to beat him down the stretch and then went on to win three out of his next four fights. Petrino has some next-level power that if he touches the chin of Prachnio there is a good chance that he ends up one of his first fights inside the octagon.

Why Marcin Prachnio Will Win

Marcin Prachnio has battled through adversity in the early portion of his UFC career to a 3-1 record in his next four fights. His most recent win was a very kick-heavy win against William Knight who honestly was just a statue in that fight. All Prachnio had to do was just touch him with kicks for 15 minutes to win a rather boring affair.

This is a completely different fight for Prachnio where he will not be able to just kick at range or Petrino will fire a counter and put his lights out. He will need to mix things up and be very technical while being on his bike for the majority of the fight. If he can stay at kicking range and make it difficult for Petrino to get in range to land his devastating bombs he can spring the upset in this matchup.

Final Vitor Petrino-Marcin Prachnio Prediction & Pick

It is hard to fathom this fight not ending with Prachnio hitting the canvas. While Prachnio does a good job at staying at his preferred range he still gets hit a ton as we've seen in all four of his losses. If he takes one clean bomb from Petrino that might be all it takes for him to get the knockout win. Ultimately, Prachnio will try to do his best to kick at a distance until Petrino gets in range and knocks him out in the first round.

Final Vitor Petrino-Marcin Prachnio Prediction & Pick: Vitor Petrino (-245), Under 1.5 Rounds (-136)