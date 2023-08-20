In a highly anticipated co-main event at UFC 292, Zhang Weili successfully defended her UFC strawweight title against Amanda Lemos in a dominant fashion. The fight showcased Weili's striking prowess and solidified her status as one of the top fighters in the division.

From the opening bell, Weili came out with a clear game plan, utilizing her grappling skills to keep Lemos at bay. Weili's speed, accuracy, and power were on full display as she landed a barrage of strikes throughout the fight but it was her wrestling and grappling that was the difference maker. Once she was able to get Lemos to the mat, she was then able to dominate her with vicious ground-and-pound and racking up 16:07 of control time. Lemos, known for her power, tried to counter Weili's attacks but was unable to find her rhythm against the champion's relentless offense.

In her dominant performance, Weili set a striking record, out landing Lemos 288 strikes to 21 which is the biggest striking differential in UFC strawweight history. This impressive feat highlighted how dominant Zhang is during her time as the UFC strawweight champion.

With her successful title defense against Lemos, Weili solidified her position as the top strawweight in the UFC. Her dominant performance and striking record will undoubtedly catch the attention of other top contenders in the division. There is a good chance that we finally get to the most promising prospect in the history of the strawweight division Tatiana Suarez get her first crack at UFC gold sooner rather than later, which is certainly a fight that all fight fans would be excited to see come to fruition.