UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Javid Basharat and Victor Henry. Basharat has now won all three of his fights inside the octagon as he comes into his biggest fight yet meanwhile, Henry got back on track with a split decision victory over Tony Gravely ahead of this matchup at UFC 294. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Basharat-Henry prediction and pick.

Javid Basharat (14-0) is looking like one of the top prospects to look out for in the bantamweight division. He is undefeated in his career winning all 14 of his professional fights with 11 of them coming inside the distance. He will be looking to continue his dominance against another tough veteran Victor Henry this weekend at UFC 294.

Victor Henry (23-6) came into his UFC debut was a heavy underdog to surprise a lot of people defeating Raoni Barcelos only to lose as a heavy favorite against Raphael Assuncao. He has since gotten back on track against Tony Gravely and will be looking for the first winning streak of his UFC career when he takes on surging prospect Javid Basharat in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 294 Odds: Javid Basharat-Victor Henry Odds

Javid Basharat: -575

Victor Henry: +425

Over 2.5 Rounds: -270

Under 2.5 Rounds: +200

How to Watch Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Javid Basharat Will Win

Javid Basharat was dominant during his run on the regional scene and continued that dominance during the start of his UFC career. To get into the UFC he dominated another undefeated prospect on the Contender Series to beat two veterans to start his career and most recently defeated undefeated Contender Series alumni Mateus Mendonca in his most recent fight prior to his matchup against Victor Henry this weekend.

Basharat has a very well-rounded skillset as he is able to beat his opponents in all facets of the fight game. He has the ability to pick Henry apart on the feet utilizing his kickboxing and a variety of different attacks and then he can also take him down and dominate him on the mat as well. Basharat can certainly keep his undefeated streak intact as long as he is able to mix things up and keep Henry guessing throughout the fight.

Why Victor Henry Will Win

Victor Henry defied the odds and dominated who some believed was one of the top bantamweight fighters Raoni Barcelos in his UFC debut. After coming off such a high, he came crashing back down to earth after a very lackluster performance against Raphael Assuncao but he has since won his next fight which was a very closely contested fight against Tony Gravely.

Much like his opposition, Henry is also a very well-rounded fighter who mixes in his strikes with his takedowns. While Henry is well-rounded, he is good everywhere but not great in one particular area. His ability to push a pace and press forward all while mixing in the takedowns with his strikes will always have Henry in the position to cause an upset even against a top prospect like Basharat. It will be up to Henry to not let Basharat dictate the pace of the fight to keep the fight at his preferred range and put the pace on Basharat much like he did against Barcelos to come away with the victory.

Final Javid Basharat-Victor Henry Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun scrap in the bantamweight division when Javid Basharat puts his undefeated record to the test when he takes on Victor Henry will be looking to take his ‘0'. Basharat has looked sensational ever since he stepped foot in the UFC Apex to fight in the Contender Series. The only knock on him is that he has yet to bring his finishing abilities with him to the octagon that we've seen from him on the regional scene. Other than that he has been nothing short of dominant during his short stint with the promotion. Meanwhile, Henry has had an up-and-down start to his UFC career after a long career fighting over in Asia and he will be looking to get on the first win streak of his career come this weekend against Basharat.

Ultimately, Henry will attempt to replicate the success he had against Barcelos in this fight where he would just press forward bringing the fight to Basharat while being the busier fighter but unfortunately for him, that's a lot easier said than done as Basharat will utilize his footwork and a wide array of strikes to keep this fight at distance and pick Henry apart for the majority of the fight for yet another unanimous decision.

Final Javid Basharat-Victor Henry Prediction & Pick: Javid Basharat (-575), Over 2.5 Rounds (-275)