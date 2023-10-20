We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for the stacked Prelims of UFC 294 as we head over to the Flyweight (125 lb) Division for this next bout between ranked contenders. No. 10 ranked Tim Elliott will take on the surging No. 11 ranked Muhammad Mokaev in the Featured Prelim Fight of the Night. Check out our UFC odds series for our Elliott-Mokaev prediction and pick.

Tim Elliott (19-12-1) has gone 8-10 during his long UFC career since 2012. Up and down as a fighter for most of his career, Elliott is seeing a great stretch and has gone 4-1 in his last five bouts. Coming into this fight, Elliott has back-to-back wins over Tagir Ulanbekov and Victor Altamirano and will be looking for his third in a row. Tim Elliott stands 5'7″ with a 66-inch reach.

Muhammad Mokaev (10-0) has managed to stay perfect in the UFC thus far at 4-0. He's quickly rising the ranks as one of the best young prospects on the roster and we'll see his tests continue to get more and more difficult. His last fight was arguably his closest yet, as he managed the win over Jafel Filho in the closing seconds of the third round. After almost 10 months away, Mokaev will make his return against a veteran. He stands 5'7″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 294 Odds: Tim Elliott-Muhammad Mokaev Odds

Tim Elliott: +340

Muhammad Mokaev: -470

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

How to Watch Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+, Watch ESPN

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET/ 7:00 a.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Tim Elliott Will Win

Tim Elliott was called out by Mokaev following a win back in June, but didn't see much value in facing a younger fighter ranked lower than him. After Mokaev's fight with Manel Kape fell through, however, Elliott decided that he would take the fight and allow himself the opportunity for his third-straight win. This will probably be the best prospect Elliott has faced since his fight against Brandon Royval, but it's not to say Elliott hasn't been getting better himself in the mean time. He has a ton of experience over Muhammad Mokaev and will certainly be looking deep into his bag to catch the young prospect off-guard with something.

Tim Elliott typically feasts on wide-eyed prospects by pushing their gas tanks and forcing them into mistakes in the grappling. Tim Elliott is a phenomenal wrestler and has great jiu-jitsu, but he may be meeting an equally skilled fighter on the ground in Mokaev. We've seen Mokaev get tired towards the end of rounds in the past, so Elliott should look to keep him standing and push a pace that will wear on his gas tank. If Elliott can strikes through the first few rounds, he should be able to defend any wrestling attacks towards the end of the fight.

Why Muhammad Mokaev Will Win

Muhammad Mokaev won his last fight, but it didn't come without some damage being done. Mokaev was caught in a nasty knee-bar attempt from Filho during the fight and was clearly compromised in the process. He was typically active up until that point, so a 10-month layoff could be indication that he suffered an injury during the win. Nevertheless, Mokaev will be ready to go once again as he looks to work his otherworldly grappling against Elliott. After almost getting caught last time out, submission defense will certainly be a focus against a sneaky grappler like Tim Elliott. Mokaev has also been working his boxing ahead of this camp, so expect him to show some new wrinkles on the feet.

To win this fight, Muhammad Mokaev will have to be patient and sound defensively, not allowing himself to fight his way into bad positions. He'll have to be measured as he'll have a hard time getting Elliott out of there quickly. If Mokaev expends his energy too quickly, he'll have a hard third round to work against. I expect to see a very patient and measured version of Muhammad Mokaev after the adversity he faced in his last fight. Look for him to keep this fight standing and only chase the back when Elliott presents himself.

Final Tim Elliott-Muhammad Mokaev Prediction & Pick

Tim Elliott is on quite the five-fight run as of late, but he's been vocal about not wanting to take this fight in the past. Still, he'll have to be the smarter fighter and wait for Mokaev to make a mistake. We've seen him do so in the past, so he may not be able to skate by against a technical veteran like Elliott.

However, I think Mokaev's last fight was a real wake-up call and he'll be much more sound defensively this time around. Expect to see a much more refined version of Mokaev after this layoff. Let's take him with the prediction as he locks in a submission win.

Final Tim Elliott-Muhammad Mokaev Prediction & Pick: Muhammad Mokaev (-470); Wins by Submission (+210)