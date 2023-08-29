UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones may be thinking about Stipe Miocic a bit too much.

Jones will look to defend his heavyweight title for the first time when he clashes with Miocic in the UFC 295 headliner taking place Nov. 11 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Many observers believe it could be a retirement fight for Jones, especially as he suggested the idea of calling it a day in front of his home state fans.

Whether Jones has the motivation to stick around after a potential win over Miocic remains to be seen. But for now, he still remains pumped as well as nervous for his upcoming matchup which he feels is a good thing as it means he's not ready to retire just yet.

However, it also hilariously means he thinks about Miocic a lot. Even in the bedroom.

“I feel like when you get to a place when you don’t feel anything is probably when you should hang it up,” Jones said in a trailer teasing an hour-long interview on the OverDogs Podcast (via MMA Junkie). “… At this point, I still get really nervous, man. I have nightmares about my opponents.

“I could be balls deep in some mmm mmm [laughs] and Stipe will cross my mind.”

Whether Jon Jones was being serious or simply joking will only be known by him, but it's certainly a massive fight in his career.

“Bones” is already regarded as the GOAT, but defending his title against the man many regard as the greatest heavyweight of all time would only further cement his claim.