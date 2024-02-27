In a surprising turn of events, former boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is challenging UFC boss Dana White to a one-of-a-kind crossover fight, reported by Marca. The 51-year-old Golden Boy, known for his Olympic gold and multiple world championships, has been retired for almost 15 years but is itching to step back into the ring for a blockbuster showdown.
De La Hoya laid down the challenge on ‘The MMA Hour' podcast, proposing an extraordinary deal. He's willing to face off with Dana White, but there's a catch – a bantamweight clash between boxing prodigy Ryan Garcia and UFC's Sean O'Malley must precede it. It's a challenge that adds a layer of intrigue and excitement to the potential matchup.
In his own words, De La Hoya expressed his openness to the idea, saying, “I would actually entertain that because Ryan can fight in the main event with this kid. And maybe I could do Dana on the co-main. We're cool. I mean, I don't know if we're cool. I don't even talk to the guy.”
The proposal sets the stage for a unique spectacle, blending the worlds of boxing and MMA. While the likelihood of Dana White agreeing to such terms remains uncertain, fight fans can't help but imagine the thrill of witnessing these two iconic figures facing off in the ring.
As the challenge echoes through the sports world, the buzz around this potential crossover fight continues to grow. Will Dana White accept the challenge, making way for a historic showdown between a boxing legend and the head of UFC? Only time will tell, but if Oscar De La Hoya has his way, fight enthusiasts could be in for a spectacle that transcends the boundaries of traditional combat sports. Stay tuned for further updates on this unexpected clash in the making.